Tankathon Mock Draft: OKC Adds Subtle Roster Boost

The Thunder added subtle depth in the most recent mock draft.

With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, the Thunder are again looking to add premier pieces to its growing core.

This season, Oklahoma City was fortunate to land a second lottery pick at the hands of the Pelicans, who ousted the Clippers in the Western Conference play-in game.

OKC currently holds the fourth and twelfth best odds, and will look to continue bolstering its roster in hopes for future success.

Here is a randomly generated mock draft presented via Tankathon:

The Result:

The Picks:

No. 1 Magic: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

No. 2 Rockets: Paolo Banchero, Duke

No. 3 Pistons: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

No. 4 Trail Blazers: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

No. 5 Thunder: Keegan Murray, Iowa

No. 6 Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

No. 7 Kings: AJ Griffin, Duke

No. 8 Pelicans: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

No. 9 Spurs: Jalen Duren, Memphis

No. 10 Wizards: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

No. 11 Knicks: Mark Williams, Duke

No. 12 Thunder: Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

No. 13 Hornets: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

No. 14 Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

The Rationale:

Easily the most likely of our three spins thus far, Orlando, Houston and Detroit all landed top three picks, with Portland jumping and pushing Oklahoma City to fifth overall.

The top three took their respective forwards, and Portland took a chance on Jaden Ivey to learn from top guard Damian Lillard.

At the No. 5 spot, OKC is on the outside looking in. While they could take a shot on a relative unknown in Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray is a solid and respectable connecting piece that may fly under the radar due to his not-so-flashy style of play.

With the twelfth pick, OKC added fluid perimeter defender and passer Dyson Daniels of the G-League ignite, who has reportedly grown to 6-foot-7 in recent months.

It might not be the additions fans are looking for, but the adding of Murray and Daniels would bolster the Thunder’s future depth for years to come.

