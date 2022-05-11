Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Leave with Potential Stars

In the most recent Tankathon mock draft, OKC leaves with two potential stars.

With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, the Thunder are again looking to add premier pieces to its growing core.

This season, Oklahoma City was fortunate to land a second lottery pick at the hands of the Pelicans, who ousted the Clippers in the Western Conference play-in game.

OKC currently holds the fourth and twelfth best odds, and will look to continue bolstering its roster in hopes for future success.

Here is a randomly generated mock draft presented via Tankathon:

The Result:

The Picks:

No. 1 Magic: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

No. 2 Thunder: Paolo Banchero, Duke

No. 3 Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

No. 4 Knicks: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

No. 5 Pistons: Keegan Murray, Iowa

No. 6 Pacers: Jalen Duren, Memphis

No. 7 Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

No. 8 Kings: AJ Griffin, Duke

No. 9 Pelicans: Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

No. 10 Spurs: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

No. 11 Wizards: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

No. 12 Thunder: Tari Eason, LSU

No. 13 Hornets: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

No. 14 Cavaliers: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

The Rationale:

Orlando winning the lottery and lineup-altering big man Chet Holmgren allowed Oklahoma City to swoop in on Paolo Banchero at No. 2 in this installment of the series.

At 6-foot-10, Banchero is arguably the most talented prospect in the draft. There’s bit of refinement needed in several key areas, but he’s likely one of the safer picks within the top three to five. Banchero would be the most significant piece the team has added since James Harden all those years ago.

At the likely 12th spot, Oklahoma City is again seen adding LSU forward Tari Eason. While there’s some overlap in the two selections, with the right development, Eason could flourish in a variety of different roles.

His shot hasn’t fallen at a great rate, but he’s got all the intangibles needed to be a two-way forward eventually.

Other notable selections include Jaden Ivey to the Knicks at No. 4, Shaedon Sharpe pivoting to a project in Shaedon Sharpe, and the Spurs and Wizards adding to their backcourt in Bennedict Mathurin and Johnny Davis.

