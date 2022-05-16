Skip to main content

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Leave with Talented Pair

Oklahoma City leaves with two uber-talented players in the most recent Tankathon Mock Draft.

With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, the Thunder are again looking to add premier pieces to its growing core.

This season, Oklahoma City was fortunate to land a second lottery pick at the hands of the Pelicans, who ousted the Clippers in the Western Conference play-in game.

OKC currently holds the fourth and twelfth best odds, and will look to continue bolstering its roster in hopes for future success.

Here is a randomly generated mock draft presented via Tankathon:

The Result

Screen Shot 2022-05-15 at 8.26.01 PM

The Picks

No. 1 Rockets: Paolo Banchero, Duke

No. 2 Spurs: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

No. 3 Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

No. 4 Pistons: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

No. 5 Magic: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

No. 6 Pacers: Keegan Murray, Iowa

No. 7 Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin, Duke

No. 8 Kings: Jalen Duren, Memphis

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

No. 9 Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin

No. 10 Wizards: Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

No. 11 Knicks: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

No. 12 Thunder: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

No. 13 Hornets: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

No. 14 Cavaliers: Tari Eason, LSU

The Rationale

With just a few short hours left until the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, our Tankathon series is officially wrapping up.

In this spin, Houston took home the top prize, with San Antonio making a major jump to No. 2.

With the top selection the Rockets selected Paolo Banchero of Duke to pair with Jalen Green, and San Antonio took Chet Holmgren to fortify their interior defense.

The two moves left Oklahoma City with Jabari Smith Jr. at the No. 3 pick. A sharpshooter with lots of defensive prowess, Smith Jr. plugs in nicely to several systems, OKC’s included.

At No. 12, Oklahoma City took a flyer on Johnny Davis from Wisconsin. While already guard heavy, Davis falling to No. 12 would simply be too much talent-wise for the Thunder to pass up.

Other notable selections include AJ Griffin to the Trail Blazers, Bennedict Mathurin to the Pelicans and Jeremy Sochan to the Knicks.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Approaching Action-Packed Week in Chicago

By Ben Creider9 hours ago
Jabari Smith, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Combine Set to Take Place This Week

By Inside The Thunder Staff13 hours ago
Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Shaedon Sharpe Carries an Unprecendented Skillset, and Big Pre-Draft Expectations

By Ben CreiderMay 14, 2022
Presti Introduction 0418
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Safe or Conservative the Best Path?

By Inside The Thunder StaffMay 14, 2022
Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Take Unconventional Route

By Derek ParkerMay 13, 2022
USATSI_16152242
News

OKC Thunder Films Announce Premiere of Seeds of Greenwood, Will Release in June

By Ben CreiderMay 13, 2022
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Draft Coverage

Nikola Jovic has Potential to be Next Great Serbian in NBA

By Chris BeckerMay 13, 2022
Zion Williamson, NBA Draft Lottery
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Ousmane Dieng Could End Up Being Top International Prospect

By Nick CrainMay 13, 2022