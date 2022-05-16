Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Leave with Talented Pair

Oklahoma City leaves with two uber-talented players in the most recent Tankathon Mock Draft.

With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, the Thunder are again looking to add premier pieces to its growing core.

This season, Oklahoma City was fortunate to land a second lottery pick at the hands of the Pelicans, who ousted the Clippers in the Western Conference play-in game.

OKC currently holds the fourth and twelfth best odds, and will look to continue bolstering its roster in hopes for future success.

Here is a randomly generated mock draft presented via Tankathon:

The Result

The Picks

No. 1 Rockets: Paolo Banchero, Duke

No. 2 Spurs: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

No. 3 Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

No. 4 Pistons: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

No. 5 Magic: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

No. 6 Pacers: Keegan Murray, Iowa

No. 7 Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin, Duke

No. 8 Kings: Jalen Duren, Memphis

No. 9 Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin

No. 10 Wizards: Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

No. 11 Knicks: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

No. 12 Thunder: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

No. 13 Hornets: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

No. 14 Cavaliers: Tari Eason, LSU

The Rationale

With just a few short hours left until the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, our Tankathon series is officially wrapping up.

In this spin, Houston took home the top prize, with San Antonio making a major jump to No. 2.

With the top selection the Rockets selected Paolo Banchero of Duke to pair with Jalen Green, and San Antonio took Chet Holmgren to fortify their interior defense.

The two moves left Oklahoma City with Jabari Smith Jr. at the No. 3 pick. A sharpshooter with lots of defensive prowess, Smith Jr. plugs in nicely to several systems, OKC’s included.

At No. 12, Oklahoma City took a flyer on Johnny Davis from Wisconsin. While already guard heavy, Davis falling to No. 12 would simply be too much talent-wise for the Thunder to pass up.

Other notable selections include AJ Griffin to the Trail Blazers, Bennedict Mathurin to the Pelicans and Jeremy Sochan to the Knicks.

