Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Take Shot on Best Available

In the final edition of the Tankathon Mock Draft series, OKC takes a shot on the two best available players.

With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, the Thunder are again looking to add premier pieces to its growing core.

This season, Oklahoma City was fortunate to land a second lottery pick at the hands of the Pelicans, who ousted the Clippers in the Western Conference play-in game.

OKC currently holds the fourth and twelfth best odds, and will look to continue bolstering its roster in hopes for future success.

The Result

The Picks

No. 1 Magic: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

No. 2 Pelicans: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

No. 3 Rockets: Paolo Banchero, Duke

No. 4 Thunder: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

No. 5 Pistons: Keegan Murray, Iowa

No. 6 Pacers: Jalen Duren, Memphis

No. 7 Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

No. 8 Kings: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

No. 9 Spurs: Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

No. 10 Wizards: AJ Griffin, Duke

No. 11 Knicks: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

No. 12 Thunder: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

No. 13 Hornets: Mark Williams, Duke

No. 14 Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

The Rationale

The final spin before the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery officially takes place lands Oklahoma City the fourth and twelfth picks.

Orlando won out on the top prize, and the Lakers pick that conveys to New Orleans made a huge jump to No. 2.

The Thunder, while guard-heavy with Josh Giddey and star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, still aren’t in position to not take the best available player. In this case, Jaden Ivey of Purdue at No. 4. An explosively athletic do-it-all guard, Presti may feel confident that OKC can carve out Ivey with the Russell Westbrook model.

At No. 12, Oklahoma City takes on flyer on defensive stalwart Jeremy Sochan of Baylor. He lacks some offensive touch, but is a switchable and versatile defender that will likely be able to guard all five positions professionally.

Other notable picks include Jalen Duren to the Pacers at No. 6, Sacramento taking a risk on Shaedon Sharpe at No. 8, and Spurs adding dynamic guard Dyson Daniels with their ninth overall pick.

