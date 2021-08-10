Thunder GM Sam Presti Reloads on Draft Picks

Sam Presti has reloaded.

The Thunder general manager entered draft night with 18 first round picks in the next seven drafts, counting 2021. By the end of the night, he’d own 19 in the next seven.

After surprisingly selecting Josh Giddey with the sixth overall pick, Presti took another turn, dealing the 16th overall pick for two future firsts. It was exactly the move Thunder fans should’ve expected but didn’t from their eccentric GM.

Presti has become a notorious asset hoarder, dealing player after player in order to gain coveted picks. The Thunder also own 15 second round selections in the next seven drafts.

Despite owning a vast amount, the Thunder’s own picks are still most important. With a bare bones roster topped by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Presti will want to cash in on as many natural selections as possible.

But with a little lottery luck, Oklahoma City can start to cash in on is war chest of picks.

There seems to be a few misconceptions both locally and nationally that OKC will be looking to use all of its future picks.

Presti’s goal this time around is to not only assemble a star-studded team through the draft, but have enough assets following to adequately fill out the roster or grab even more star power.

