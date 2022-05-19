Thunder Landing No. 2 Pick has Longterm Implications

Oklahoma City landing the second overall pick could ripple throughout the franchise for year's to come.

At Tuesday’s 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, Oklahoma City was arguably the day’s winner.

After a full seasons of losses and months of positioning to land better picks, the die was officially and finally cast, leaving the second overall selection to the Thunder.

The top overall selection yet again evaded OKC, but now general manager Sam Presti will get to pick again for the third time in the franchises history, and second time as the lead decision maker.

Last time the Thunder picked second overall, Oklahoma City took a risk on the measly talents of one Kevin Durant, who as we all know ended up one of the premier scorers, and players for that matter, in basketball history.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

In this go-round, Oklahoma City isn’t likely to land another prospect with the same trajectory altering talent that Durant had. But it’s never off the table, and they’re certainly in search for it.

As of late, the second pick hasn’t had an unblemished history, but there’s always, always talent lurking within the top three to five. And Presti is on the short list of general manager’s at sniffing that out.

This time next month, Presti will likely be deciding between Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero, each of which could accelerate Oklahoma City into the promised land soon.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, a slew of rising role players, and an unprecedented pick stash, the Thunder will be ready to make that jump when the time comes.

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

