Watch: Sharpshooter Joshua Primo's NBA Draft Combine Interview

The knock-down shooter could have be a late round addition by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Teams can never have too many guys who can shoot the lights out of the basketball.

That's exactly what Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder would be getting if they took a late-round flyer on Alabama's Joshua Primo.

Primo shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range last year, finishing with a true shooting percentage of 56.5 percent while also converting 75 percent of his free throws.