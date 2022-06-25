Way Too Early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022 NBA Draft took place just two days ago, with 58 players of the best players in the world hearing their name be called and their dreams coming true. With that in mind, many teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to be a team in contention for the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to go along with their other three first rounders from this week's draft.
The 2023 class is absolutely loaded with talent and will likely be one of the best we've seen in some time. While the 2023 NBA Draft won't take place for another year, the SI Thunder team put together a way too early mock draft.
The projected 2023 draft order is based on 2022-23 Fanduel Odds with all ties being broken by 2021-22 NBA standings.
|Team
|Player
1. HOU
Victor Wembanyama
2. ORL
Scoot Henderson
3. OKC
Nick Smith
4. DET
Dariq Whitehead
5. SAC
Keyontae George
6. IND
Dillon Mitchell
7. WAS
Ausar Thompson
8. SAS
Dereck Lively
9. NYK
Cason Wallace
10. POR
Cameron Whitmore
11. CLE
Amen Thompson
12. ATL (via CHA)
Emoni Bates
13. ATL
Amari Bailey
14. MIN
Jerace Walker
15. ORL (via CHI)
Kel'el Ware
16. TOR
Gradey Dick
17, UTA
Jerace Walker
18. NOP
Julian Phillips
19. LAL
Nolan Hickman
20. NYK (via DAL)
Anthony Black
21. MEM
Jett Howard
22. CHA (via DEN)
James Nnaji
23. PHI
Jordan Walsh
24. MIA
Ryan Rupert
25. PHX
Chris Livingston
26. LAC
Kyle Filipowski
27. HOU (via MIL)
J.J. Starling
28. BKN
Ousmane Ndiaye
29. BOS
Nikola Djurisic
30. GSW
Sidy Cissoko
The 2023 NBA Draft will take place next year around this time, with the Thunder having at least one pick as of now.
