Way Too Early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

Now that the 2022 NBA Draft is over, it's time to start thinking about the top prospects in the 2023 class.

The 2022 NBA Draft took place just two days ago, with 58 players of the best players in the world hearing their name be called and their dreams coming true. With that in mind, many teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to be a team in contention for the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to go along with their other three first rounders from this week's draft.

The 2023 class is absolutely loaded with talent and will likely be one of the best we've seen in some time. While the 2023 NBA Draft won't take place for another year, the SI Thunder team put together a way too early mock draft.

The projected 2023 draft order is based on 2022-23 Fanduel Odds with all ties being broken by 2021-22 NBA standings.

Team Player 1. HOU Victor Wembanyama 2. ORL Scoot Henderson 3. OKC Nick Smith 4. DET Dariq Whitehead 5. SAC Keyontae George 6. IND Dillon Mitchell 7. WAS Ausar Thompson 8. SAS Dereck Lively 9. NYK Cason Wallace 10. POR Cameron Whitmore 11. CLE Amen Thompson 12. ATL (via CHA) Emoni Bates 13. ATL Amari Bailey 14. MIN Jerace Walker 15. ORL (via CHI) Kel'el Ware 16. TOR Gradey Dick 17, UTA Jerace Walker 18. NOP Julian Phillips 19. LAL Nolan Hickman 20. NYK (via DAL) Anthony Black 21. MEM Jett Howard 22. CHA (via DEN) James Nnaji 23. PHI Jordan Walsh 24. MIA Ryan Rupert 25. PHX Chris Livingston 26. LAC Kyle Filipowski 27. HOU (via MIL) J.J. Starling 28. BKN Ousmane Ndiaye 29. BOS Nikola Djurisic 30. GSW Sidy Cissoko

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place next year around this time, with the Thunder having at least one pick as of now.

