Way Too Early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

Now that the 2022 NBA Draft is over, it's time to start thinking about the top prospects in the 2023 class.

The 2022 NBA Draft took place just two days ago, with 58 players of the best players in the world hearing their name be called and their dreams coming true. With that in mind, many teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to be a team in contention for the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to go along with their other three first rounders from this week's draft.

The 2023 class is absolutely loaded with talent and will likely be one of the best we've seen in some time. While the 2023 NBA Draft won't take place for another year, the SI Thunder team put together a way too early mock draft.

The projected 2023 draft order is based on 2022-23 Fanduel Odds with all ties being broken by 2021-22 NBA standings. 

2023 NBA Mock Draft

TeamPlayer

1. HOU

Victor Wembanyama

2. ORL

Scoot Henderson

3. OKC

Nick Smith

4. DET

Dariq Whitehead

5. SAC

Keyontae George

6. IND

Dillon Mitchell

7. WAS

Ausar Thompson

8. SAS

Dereck Lively

9. NYK

Cason Wallace

10. POR

Cameron Whitmore

11. CLE

Amen Thompson

12.  ATL (via CHA)

Emoni Bates

13. ATL

Amari Bailey

14. MIN

Jerace Walker

15. ORL (via CHI)

Kel'el Ware

16. TOR

Gradey Dick

17, UTA

Jerace Walker

18. NOP

Julian Phillips

19. LAL

Nolan Hickman

20. NYK (via DAL)

Anthony Black

21. MEM

Jett Howard

22. CHA (via DEN)

James Nnaji

23. PHI

Jordan Walsh

24. MIA

Ryan Rupert

25. PHX

Chris Livingston

26. LAC

Kyle Filipowski 

27. HOU (via MIL)

J.J. Starling

28. BKN

Ousmane Ndiaye

29. BOS

Nikola Djurisic

30. GSW

Sidy Cissoko

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place next year around this time, with the Thunder having at least one pick as of now. 

