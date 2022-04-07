3-Point Shooting Explodes as Thunder Blown Out by Jazz

His slow return from injury continues, and took another step forward Wednesday. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who had been the starting center for OKC prior to his injury, has been easing back into more minutes since being cleared.

Robinson-Earl was able to check into the game for 16 minutes, and in that time span he was dominant for the Thunder. He scored 18 points in that span on 6-of-10 shooting and was able to knock down two of his three shots from beyond the arc.

Robinson-Earl recorded just two rebounds in the game, but those were not easy to come by for any OKC player. While returning from injury the rookie has looked closer to his pre-injury state with each game.

Since returning on March 28 against the Blazers he’s averaged over 10 points per game and is 8-of-15 from 3-point range. While the season is coming to a close, Robinson-Earl is getting crucial rehab minutes.