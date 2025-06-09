Aaron Wiggins' Readiness Pays Off for OKC Thunder in NBA Finals Game 2
Entering Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Aaron Wiggins had not logged more than 20 minutes for the Oklahoma City Thunder since its first-round opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 20. Wiggins recorded 21 points in 26 minutes, knocking down three second-quarter 3-pointers in an eventual 51-point win.
The fourth-year guard put on his shotmaking cape again in a must-win situation Sunday night. Wiggins torched the Indiana Pacers for 18 points in 21 minutes, making five triples on eight attempts. He added four rebounds (one offensive), an assist, a steal and a game-high +24 plus-minus in the Thunder's 123-107 victory.
Wiggins played decisively, executing two step-back threes and cutting into open space numerous times. He received assists from four different players and made every 3-pointer from the left wing. A fourth-quarter 30-footer ballooned Oklahoma City's lead to 22 points, which was ultimately enough to hold off another Indiana comeback attempt.
"I think I've been in every different position," Wiggins said. "Whether that's having the ball in my hands, being a second, third, fourth option, and even coming off the bench. ... Going out there and wanting to win first allows me to just be myself."
While Wiggins has received inconsistent playing time during the playoffs, aside from being a staple rotation player in the second round against the Denver Nuggets, he showed significant improvement on offense throughout the 2024-25 regular season. Wiggins registered 43 double-digit scoring games, nine 20-point games, three 30-point games and a career-high 41 points to take down the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 1.
The Maryland product credited those performances in adjusting for the Finals.
"Knowing that you've done it before allows me to go out there and play my game, play confident, play free," Wiggins said. "It also allows my teammates to trust me and find me at times when I get going."
Wiggins was one of five Thunder players who scored 15 or more points in Game 2. His teammate, who notched 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal, shared his admiration postgame.
"It's really hard to stay engaged and stay ready," Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams said. "For him to be able to do that on the biggest stage that he's ever played on and have a really good game — a very special player."
The Thunder and Pacers battle in Game 3 this Wednesday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. CST.
