Aleksej Pokusevski's Age Provides Unique Opportunity to Gain Valuable Experience Before Prime

Aleksej Pokusevski is younger than some rookies this season.

Pokusevski is just 20 years old and entering his third NBA season. Keegan Murray, the No. 4 pick in this season’s draft, is 22-years-old and he’s yet to play a single NBA game.

Pokusevski has had a load of ups and downs during his time in OKC, and his age is certainly a contributing factor to that. Despite his growing experience he’s still tied for third-youngest on the Thunder team.

Josh Giddey is the only non-rookie younger than Pokusevski. He is the same age as fellow lanky big man Chet Holmgren and one year older than Ousmane Dieng.

With the skills he’s shown, Pokusevski’s ceiling is sky high, and he’s still a ways away from his prime.

On his career, the 7-footer averages 7.8 points, five rebounds and 2.2 assists in Oklahoma City.

Pokusevski hasn’t had the same impact as Giddey has in his one season, but he has a much different role than Giddey. The Serbian prospect is in a battle with Darius Bazley as the starting four for OKC when the regular season opens up.

At his age, Pokusevski is in a much better position than it would’ve seemed entering his third season due to his youthfulness.

As the Thunder also continue to get more and more rostered players with additional draft picks coming in future drafts, Pokusevski continues to fight himself into more playing time and remaining on the roster through loads of trades.

Pokusevski may not have the brightest outlook of the young players around the league, but having two years of experience and entering his third before being able to legally enter a bar is huge for a young player with a long career ahead of him.

