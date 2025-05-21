Alex Caruso’s Fiery Shooting Stretch is Giving OKC Thunder a Big Lift
Oklahoma City has needed contributions from just about everyone on the roster throughout the playoffs. After a quick series against Memphis, Oklahoma City embarked on a grueling seven-game slugfest in Denver — and that required just about everyone to step up and have a moment.
Coming off of that emotional high of advancing to the conference finals, the Thunder had to find a way to get it done against Minnesota just two days later. And just like every stage to this point, guys all across the roster showed up. On any given night, Oklahoma City’s fresh legs off the bench can change the game, and that’s exactly what they’ve done. And the prime example of showing up every game in the postseason has been Alex Caruso.
Caruso has been a playoff riser his entire career, but he has taken his game to new levels with the Thunder. After a slow start to the regular season, it was clear just how impactful Caruso could be. And now that Mark Daigneault has fully unleashed his talent with heavy minutes, he has been the difference maker for this Thunder squad.
He’s averaging a playoff career-high 9.3 points in over 22 minutes a game. Caruso is shooting a sizzling hot 45.1% from 3-points range, while dishing out 2.8 assists and ripping down 2.5 rebounds. He’s also averaging 1.7 steals. As Oklahoma City has faced to elite guards in Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards, Caruso has risen to the challenge completely. Ironically, he even guarded Nikola Jokic for a handful of minutes in the Denver series.
Whether it’s on defense or offense, Caruso has been one of the most impactful players on this team. His 3-points shot has been the swing stat, though, as Oklahoma City has relied heavily on role players making open triples. He has done just that, and much more, which has contributed mightily to this team’s success.
