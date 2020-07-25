Andre Roberson's Comeback is Complete

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the NBA restart with a 98-84 win over the Boston Celtics, but that's not the story. Nothing else in scrimmage mattered after the 5:33 mark in the third quarter when Mike Muscala went to the bench, and Andre Robeson came in.

His stat line will read five points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 11 minutes. Pretty impressive for a guy who hasn't played in two and a half years.

Roberson says his emotions ran the gamut from anxious to overly ecstatic. Billy Donovan told Roberson at halftime he would be entering the game, and that's when the nerves started "rattling."

If Roberson was nervous you couldn't tell, he looked comfortable on the floor, even knocking down a 27-foot corner three to extend Oklahoma City's lead to 87-74. "It just felt great to be back out there, and, with the full support of my team, it was just a blessing."

Billy Donovan says that Roberson's teammates couldn't have been more excited for him having seen what Roberson has gone through just to get to this moment. "I think you were able to see glimpses of what's made him such a great defensive player."..."He actually played really really well, and I give him a lot of credit for a guy that's had off as long as he has."...."I was just happy he could be out there playing."

Nader Being Checked For Concussion

Late in the fourth quarter, Abdel Nader got tangled up with Robert Willams and fell and bounced his head off the floor. Donovan says he was "sure" that Nader was being checked for a concussion.

Adams Looks Good

Steven Adams had 17 points and seven boards, Donovan praised Adams for being able to stay in shape during his time away from the court. "He has done a great job with his conditioning."..."Think being back in New Zeland, he really kept himself in great shape." Donovan also says that he could tell Adams first day at practice that his stamina was were it needed to be to compete on an NBA level.