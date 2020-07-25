InsideTheThunder
Andre Roberson's Comeback is Complete

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the NBA restart with a 98-84 win over the Boston Celtics, but that's not the story. Nothing else in scrimmage mattered after the 5:33 mark in the third quarter when Mike Muscala went to the bench, and Andre Robeson came in. 

His stat line will read five points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 11 minutes. Pretty impressive for a guy who hasn't played in two and a half years.  

Roberson says his emotions ran the gamut from anxious to overly ecstatic. Billy Donovan told Roberson at halftime he would be entering the game, and that's when the nerves started "rattling."

If Roberson was nervous you couldn't tell, he looked comfortable on the floor, even knocking down a 27-foot corner three to extend Oklahoma City's lead to 87-74.  "It just felt great to be back out there, and, with the full support of my team, it was just a blessing."

Billy Donovan says that Roberson's teammates couldn't have been more excited for him having seen what Roberson has gone through just to get to this moment. "I think you were able to see glimpses of what's made him such a great defensive player."..."He actually played really really well, and I give him a lot of credit for a guy that's had off as long as he has."...."I was just happy he could be out there playing."

Nader Being Checked For Concussion

Late in the fourth quarter, Abdel Nader got tangled up with Robert Willams and fell and bounced his head off the floor. Donovan says he was "sure" that Nader was being checked for a concussion. 

Adams Looks Good

Steven Adams had 17 points and seven boards, Donovan praised Adams for being able to stay in shape during his time away from the court.  "He has done a great job with his conditioning."..."Think being back in New Zeland, he really kept himself in great shape." Donovan also says that he could tell Adams first day at practice that his stamina was were it needed to be to compete on an NBA level. 

Thunder/Celtics Live Blog

Follow along and comment as we keep up with the action on the court.

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Will Play vs. Celtics

For the first time in over two years Andre Roberson will play with the Thunder.

Erik Gee

What to Look For In Friday's Scrimmage Vs. The Celtics

The Thunder Scrimmage the Celtics on Friday we'll tell you what to watch for as Billy Donovan's crew gets ready for the NBA restart.

Erik Gee

Donovan's Status Unchanged as Thunder Prepare for Bubble Play

Despite leading the Thunder to 40-24 and getting consideration for Coach of the Year. Billy Donovan doesn't have a new contract for the coming season.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti Explains Why He Didn't Trade Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari

When the Thunder traded Paul George and Russell Westbrook it could have been the apocalypse. Instead Oklahoma City is setting up to make a run in the playoffs. We'll tell you how close Sam Presti came to making roster changes during the season.

Erik Gee

Will Friday Mark the Return of Andre Roberson?

Could we see Andre Roberson play basketball for the first time in two years? We'll Tel you what Sam Presti and Billy Donovan have to say.

Erik Gee

Video: Sam Presti Says Billy Donovan Should Get Consideration for Coach of the Year

Sam Presti Says Billy Donovan Deserves to be coach of the year.

Erik Gee

Thunder Gear Up for Friday Scrimmage vs. Boston

We'll tell you what Billy Donovan had to say about the Thunder's upcoming scrimmage and why it looks like Andre Roberson Will Play.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Down Thunder's Death Lineup

Shai Gilgous-Alexander breaks down Oklahoma City's closing lineup that feature's three ball-handlers.

Erik Gee

How Will Lack of Crowds Affect Referees

Steven Adams says there will be more technical fouls called because players like to talk behind officials' backs.

Erik Gee