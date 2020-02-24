According to Maddie Lee of the Oklahoman Andre Roberson is back in Oklahoma City. Roberson was seen Sunday night at the Peake, and on Monday, Lee reported that the next step for him is to be reevaluated by the Thunder staff.

In December, Roberson moved his rehab from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles. Billy Donovan said at the time, "I don't want to sit there, say he was cleared to play and elected not to."... "I think with the medical staff and with Andre, the assessment after days of training camp after workouts things that he was complaining about or dealing with just didn't allow him to play." Donovan also says it was a combination of the training staff and Roberson that would decide when he was ready to get back on the court.

Since going out to California, Roberson has been working with Olin Simplis, Simplis has worked with Nerlens Noel, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Spencer Dinwiddie. Gilgeous-Alexander says that Simplis helped him in dealing with knee pain, which is what Roberson has been facing since rupturing his patellar tendon against the Pistons in 2018.

Gilgeous-Alexander also says that Roberson is a "great spirit." ... and "It's been cool having him around." Gilgeous-Alexander also points to Roberson's high basketball IQ as something that could help the Thunder for their stretch run.

What would Roberson's return mean for the Thunder? If Roberson is healthy he could limit the minutes Terrance Ferguson has been getting. You have to think that Sam Presti will be putting Lou Dort on a full NBA contract in the next few days. Dort is cementing himself as the starting small forward, his ability to be a one-man fast break for a team having issues scoring in transition is too valuable for Presti to take him out of the rotation.

Over the next few games, while Roberson's status is up in the air, Ferguson must prove that not only can he defend but, is also a better offensive option for Donovan. Donovan has told us he can't play everyone, but he will expect whoever is on the bench to be engaged and keep themselves ready.

Speaking of Ferguson, Donovan expects him to be good to go vs. the Bulls Tuesday night. Ferguson only played 10 minutes against the Spurs before leaving with back stiffness.

Thunder/Bulls Tuesday from the United Center tomorrow at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.