InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Andre Roberson is Back in Oklahoma City

Erik Gee

According to Maddie Lee of the Oklahoman Andre Roberson is back in Oklahoma City. Roberson was seen Sunday night at the Peake, and on Monday, Lee reported that the next step for him is to be reevaluated by the Thunder staff. 

In December, Roberson moved his rehab from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles. Billy Donovan said at the time, "I don't want to sit there, say he was cleared to play and elected not to."... "I think with the medical staff and with Andre, the assessment after days of training camp after workouts things that he was complaining about or dealing with just didn't allow him to play." Donovan also says it was a combination of the training staff and Roberson that would decide when he was ready to get back on the court.

Since going out to California, Roberson has been working with Olin Simplis, Simplis has worked with Nerlens Noel, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Spencer Dinwiddie. Gilgeous-Alexander says that Simplis helped him in dealing with knee pain, which is what Roberson has been facing since rupturing his patellar tendon against the Pistons in 2018. 

Gilgeous-Alexander also says that Roberson is a "great spirit." ... and "It's been cool having him around." Gilgeous-Alexander also points to Roberson's high basketball IQ as something that could help the Thunder for their stretch run. 

What would Roberson's return mean for the Thunder?  If Roberson is healthy he could limit the minutes Terrance Ferguson has been getting. You have to think that Sam Presti will be putting Lou Dort on a full NBA contract in the next few days. Dort is cementing himself as the starting small forward, his ability to be a one-man fast break for a team having issues scoring in transition is too valuable for Presti to take him out of the rotation. 

 Over the next few games, while Roberson's status is up in the air, Ferguson must prove that not only can he defend but, is also a better offensive option for Donovan. Donovan has told us he can't play everyone, but he will expect whoever is on the bench to be engaged and keep themselves ready.  

Speaking of Ferguson, Donovan expects him to be good to go vs. the Bulls Tuesday night. Ferguson only played 10 minutes against the Spurs before leaving with back stiffness. 

Thunder/Bulls Tuesday from the United Center tomorrow at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wojnarowski "There is a lot of Traction for Chris Paul to be on this 2020 Olympic Team.

On a recent edition of ESPN's NBA Countdown Adrian Wojnarowski says that Greg Popovich and Jerry Coloango would like to see Chris Paul take on Jason Kidd's role as mentor to the team's young players.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Luguentz Dort and the Thunder Crush the Spurs 131-103

Almost two weeks after getting hammered by the Spurs the Thunder turns the tables with 131-103 ripping of San Antonio. Lou Dort was one of eight Thunder players in Double figures. We'll tell you if he's worried about getting a full-time NBA contract.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Spurs Game Thread

Join the conversation by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder Will Play Vs. Spurs and Andre Roberson is Back in Town

The Oklahoma City Thunder is looking for back to back wins when they host the Spurs tonight at the Peake. We'll tell you what you need to know for tonight's matchup, and you can add to the conversation just by clicking the comment box.

Erik Gee

Markel Brown Scores 12 in Blue Loss

Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Markel Brown scores 12 points, but the blue fall two games under .500 with 127-105 loss to Sioux Falls.

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel Talks About Taking on Some of the NBA's Best big men

Nerlens Noel and Steven Adams go from Nikola Jokic to LaMarcus Aldridge in back to back games. We'll tell you what the Thunder's center has to say about the task.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan Will Have a Better Idea About Dennis Schroder's Availability on Sunday.

Billy Donovan spoke at Saturday's practice and gave us an update on Dennis Schroder's health. We'll tell you what it means if Schroder can't go vs. the Spurs.

Erik Gee

Thunder Come out of the All-Star Break Smokin'

Even with eight days off the Thunder looked sharp in Friday's 113-101 win over the Nuggets.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Nuggets Game Thread

Join the conversation by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Nuggets Primer

After eight days the Thunder return to the court. We'll tell you what concerns Billy Donovan the most when facing Nikola Jokic.

Erik Gee