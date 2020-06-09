InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Andre Roberson Has a Chance to Play, Luguentz Dort Still in Question

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti is feeling optimistic about the possibility of Andre Roberson returning. During a conference call with media members, Presti said, "The time has really helped Dre. From a health standpoint, he's doing really well."... "We're certainly hopeful, but we've got to cross that next bridge." 

The Thunder haven't seen Roberson practice with the team since rupturing his left patellar tendon against the Pistons in January 2017. Roberson has suffered multiple setbacks, taken his rehab to Los Angeles, before returning to Oklahoma City in March. 

In April, Roberson interviewed with Buffs TV, where he said, "I'm kind of past the rehab stage; I'm almost to the point of where I should be playing honestly." He still has to be reevaluated by Thunder medical staff, but "there is light at the end of the tunnel."

When Roberson rejoined the Thunder, Billy Donovan pointed out that "He hasn't had to go over screens; he hasn't had to go in a block out, he hasn't had to drive the ball against contact. 

Presti says "I think it's clear that if we're able to get him back, he's a winning player, so he will help us if we can."... "But we also have to kind of ease our way into that to get the answers that you're asking."

  Roberson stands the most to gain from any playing time he will get between now and the end of the season. Roberson is trying to prove his worth to Presti, or any other teams that could be interested in his services. 

Lou Dort's Staus

Lou Dor is still on a two-way contract, which means under the current NBA rules, he would not be able to play during the postseason. However, with the season going on hiatus, and the possibility of players being in quartine for seven days if they test positive for COVID-19, all that could change. 

Presti says, "We're awaiting some clarity on that. There's still conversations taking place between the players association and the league."... "We have plenty of time before we're heading to Orlando."

I asked Presti if he intended to put Dort on a full-time NBA contract before the season was interrupted. "He's clearly someone we want going forward. That could be something that happens in the short term or later."..." I don't know, but we'll look for ways to make that happen."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam Presti "I Think a lot of Good can Come out of Playing Basketball"

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti discusses the importance of basketball during the current strife in America.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Lou Dort, " He's Clearly Someone That we Want to Have With us Going Forward"

There is still a lot to decide about Lou Dort's Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's clear Sam Presti is expecting him to be a part of the organization.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti Unfiltered

Here is the complete transcript of Sam Presti's press conference from Sunday

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We Haven't Done Enough"

Sam Presti opened Sunday's press conference discussing the current state of America. Here are a video and transcript from his opening statement.

Erik Gee

Trae Young and The Skinz League Providing High Caliber Entertainment

Chris Skinner Started the Skinz League five years ago and in that time he has attracted NBA talent to play in Oklahoma City during the offseason.

Erik Gee

Seven Days of Quarantine for Players Who Test Positive

Friday we learned more details of how the NBA plans to make life work inside the bubble.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Ready to Resume Season

As the Oklahoma City Thunder gets ready to resume the season we'll take you through the steps they must go through to get back on the court.

Erik Gee

Sports Illustrated: "Thunder Should go for it, Instead of Rebuild"

Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated says the Thunder should use their current roster to pursue future success instead of trying to rebuild.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Can the Thunder's Rebuild Turn Into a Reload?

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder To Face the Denver Nuggets and Los Angles Clippers When Season Resumes

If the NBA's plan to resume the season is approved on Friday the Thunder will face the Nuggets twice and the Clippers once before starting the playoffs.

Erik Gee