Andre Roberson Will Play vs. Celtics

Billy Donovan confirms that Andre Roberson will play when the Thunder tipoff vs. the Boston Celtics today at 4 pm. Roberson has missed the last 181 games after tearing his patellar tendon in Detroit back in 2018. Donovan also says Roberson will not have a minutes restriction.

Roberson told Buffs TV in April he was past the point of rebab and should be playing. Dovan did not say if he would start in this afternoon's scrimmage, only that he would mix and match based on the Celtics personnel.

Noel Out:

Nerlens Noel will not play this afternoon. Donovan says that Noel did practice on Wednesday, but in assessing where he was, the medical staff thought it best to give him another day of rest.

Noel has been nursing a "tweaked ankle" since coming to Orlando. Rookie Darius Bazley has been getting run at the five when Mike Muscala needs rest, it will be fun to watch how many minutes he gets a center today with Noel on the shelf.

NBA Gives Fans A Chance to get Courtside in the Bubble

If you've ever wanted to know what it's like to be Jack Nicholson or Jimmy Goldstein, now is your chance. The NBA, along with Michelob Ultra, is giving fans a chance to go court-side while teams are in the bubble.

Starting Tuesday, you can visit the website www.ultracourtside.com follow ULTRA's social media channels and find out how you can appear in arenas' virtually during upcoming NBA games. In a press release Vice President, Global Partnerships Ed Winkle says.

"As we prepare for the NBA Restart in Orlando, we are thrilled to expand our longstanding partnership with Anheuser-Busch and welcome Michelob ULTRA as an official partner of the league.".... "Our collaboration in Orlando will offer a unique opportunity to reach and engage NBA fans in an entirely new way."

