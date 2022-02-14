Bazley Shows Promise and Potential in Recent Stretch

Darius Bazley was falling out of the rotation not long ago, but is turning his season around.

For the first few months of the season, Darius Bazley really struggled. He was falling further and further out of the rotation as rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl earned the starting spot.

Bazley has all the potential in the world and is a great athlete. His problems have been shot selection, turnovers and just playing smart basketball.

The 21-year-old would often settle for step back 3-pointers or turn it over trying to power dribble through the lane. He simply hadn’t progressed much since the solid end to his rookie season.

Recently, however, the narrative seems to be changing around Bazley, who’s been playing fantastic basketball. The third-year wing has scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games. He’s also been a rebounding machine, recording some monster double-doubles.

The most surprising part, though, is how many blocks Bazley gets per game. For being an undersized forward or a small-ball five, it’s tough to be a great shot blocker. He's averaging 1.2 blocks per night with that number steadily rising after multiple games in the past two weeks with three blocks.

Bazley’s splits were incredibly low after the first few months, and he’s raised his averages to 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per night. His 40% shooting from the floor is low, but it’s the highest of his career.

In his last eight games, Bazley is averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 48.3% from behind the 3-point line. If Bazley can hover around 14 points and eight rebounds while shooting at an efficient clip from behind the line, he’s going to secure a roster spot and a payday.

The key for Bazley is understanding his role and consistency moving forward. If he can embrace the role of being an athletic slasher instead of an iso-guard, he can have a long career in the NBA. His potential reminds me a bit of Aaron Gordon, an athletic wing/post that can guard every position and will take open threes.

His development is finally back on the right track.

