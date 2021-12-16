Bazley's Progression, Asking Price Could Steer OKC Away From Reddish

With Cam Reddish on the trade block in Atlanta, the Thunder should think twice with Darius Bazley on the rise.

Atlanta forward Cam Reddish has been a household name in the basketball community since his high school days.

The 5-star recruit ranked in the top 5 of his class and was a top 10 NBA draft pick.

However, he has not panned into the star that some hoped for.

His name has come about in trade talks and Oklahoma City has been tabbed as a potential suitor for the forward.

While the Thunder have what it take sto make a deal for Reddish, they would have to give up a valuable pick for a player of the same caliber as others on the roster.

Darius Bazley, who was selected 13 picks after Reddish in the 2019 draft, has begun to carve out his role in the Thunder starting lineup and he has done well to this point in the season.

Tim Fuller / USA TODAY Sports

Bazley is averaging 8.8 points and nearly seven rebounds per game. As for Reddish, he is averaging 11.2 points and only 2.7 rebounds per game. Reddish in his career does have a slightly better 3-point percentage than Bazley.

However, the package it would take to obtain Reddish from Atlanta would have to involve a first round pick. The problem doesn't lie in the availability of a first round pick— which the Thunder have plenty of — it lies within if the Thunder truly want to acquire a player of the same caliber as their current starter.

Bazley has been with the Thunder his whole career and has been able to mesh into whatever role he’s been needed in while showing improvement along the way. A trade could risk stunting his development.

While adding Reddish could help the Thunder, it would create a starting lineup issue and possibly fracture the momentum and chemistry the Thunder have built.

OKC has the resources at its disposal to put a package together for a top tier player at the trade deadline, but it also could continue to stockpile and build through the draft. The decision lies with Sam Presti.

