Billy Donovan "We Can Not Waste Days"

Billy Donovan is a smart man. Donovan knows that the Thunder isn't going to be the same team they were in March, that's why he stresses "we can not waste days."

The Thunder have been through two practices since arriving in Orlando, Donovan says the workouts have been productive, but not sharp. "Our guys competed really really hard yesterday [Friday], but it was really sloppy."

"I do think we've got a lot of fine-tuning to do on both ends of the floor to get back to the level we were at."...I'm not coming into it saying ok we're not gonna miss a beat, and we're just gonna pick up right where we left off."

"I really don't think it's gonna happen for any team everybody's gotta try and recapture how they wanna play how they want their identity to look like and I think that's an everyday process." For some teams, it means doing it without their full roster.

Oklahoma City is lucky that all their players have stayed healthy during the COVID-19 crisis, and that every one of them chose to play when it would have been understandable if some wanted to sit out. The next couple of weeks will be focused on attention to detail just as much as getting into shape.

The Thunder are in an accelerated college course with a series of exams awaiting them starting August first. Donovan says, "We've just gotta make sure each day is valuable."

"We can't have days where we're not improving and not getting better, and not getting back to some of the things that made is a really good team back in February and March."

Kyle Korver to Support Black Lives Matter

Bucks guard Kyle Korver has chosen to wear the phase, Black Lives Matter, on the back of his jersey. The NBA is allowing players to wear messages promoting social justice where the nameplate usually goes.

Korver says "I just think that in this moment in time, this is the message. Anything I would ever hope to convey on the back of a jersey is represented in these three words."

Chris Paul has opted for Equality to be displayed on his jersey, and Lu Dort has said what phrase he would don; however, it will be in creole.