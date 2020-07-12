InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Billy Donovan "We Can Not Waste Days"

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan is a smart man. Donovan knows that the Thunder isn't going to be the same team they were in March, that's why he stresses "we can not waste days." 

The Thunder have been through two practices since arriving in Orlando, Donovan says the workouts have been productive, but not sharp. "Our guys competed really really hard yesterday [Friday], but it was really sloppy."

"I do think we've got a lot of fine-tuning to do on both ends of the floor to get back to the level we were at."...I'm not coming into it saying ok we're not gonna miss a beat, and we're just gonna pick up right where we left off."

"I really don't think it's gonna happen for any team everybody's gotta try and recapture how they wanna play how they want their identity to look like and I think that's an everyday process." For some teams, it means doing it without their full roster. 

Oklahoma City is lucky that all their players have stayed healthy during the COVID-19 crisis, and that every one of them chose to play when it would have been understandable if some wanted to sit out. The next couple of weeks will be focused on attention to detail just as much as getting into shape. 

 The Thunder are in an accelerated college course with a series of exams awaiting them starting August first.  Donovan says, "We've just gotta make sure each day is valuable."

"We can't have days where we're not improving and not getting better, and not getting back to some of the things that made is a really good team back in February and March."

Kyle Korver to Support Black Lives Matter

Bucks guard Kyle Korver has chosen to wear the phase, Black Lives Matter, on the back of his jersey. The NBA is allowing players to wear messages promoting social justice where the nameplate usually goes. 

Korver says "I just think that in this moment in time, this is the message. Anything I would ever hope to convey on the back of a jersey is represented in these three words."

Chris Paul has opted for Equality to be displayed on his jersey, and Lu Dort has said what phrase he would don; however, it will be in creole. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Billy Donovan Won't Commit to Starting Lu Dort

Luguentz Dort has started in 21 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder before the league shut down. But head coach Billy Donovan won't guarantee that will be Dort's role when the season resumes.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan: "We'll Have to See" About Andre Roberson

Billy Donovan won't say if Andre Roberson will play now that he's back practicing with the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Thunder Sign Lu Dort to a Four Deal

As expected the Oklahoma City Thunder sign Luguenetz Dort to a full-time NBA contract on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Practices With the Thunder

For the fist time since 2018 Andre Roberson is able to practice with the Thunder.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

It's Not Wise to Judge Coaches on Bubble Results

We'll tell you why judging a coaches' on success or failure in the bubble is bad idea.

Erik Gee

Thunder Give Us a Behind The Scenes Look at the Bubble

The Thunder are in Orlando getting ready for the restart of the NBA season here's a look inside the bubble.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Plays For Equality

Chris Paul chooses equality to be displayed on the back of his jersey. Also get your DVR ready for some afternoon basketball.

Erik Gee

Thunder Begin Practice on Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder get back to work on Friday as the NBA prepares to restart.

Erik Gee

What Sports Illustrated is Saying About Chris Paul

Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets says Chris Paul is the 17th most exciting player in the bubble. We'll tell you why Oklahoma City and several other teams should be considered contenders.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams "You Just Gotta Come in Hot"

The Thunder were 8-2 in their last 10 before the NBA shutdown. Steven Adams says the team that regains their momentum has the best chance to win the championship.

Erik Gee