Billy Donovan Will Have a Better Idea About Dennis Schroder's Availability on Sunday.

Midway through the third quarter of Friday Night's 1131-101 win over Denver Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder went down. Schroder stayed on the floor, holding his ankle for a couple of minutes before going to the sideline.

While he was on the bench, Schroder would speak with the training staff, stretch, get up, sit down and eventually make his way back on to the court. Schroder logged 14:51 in the second half and scored two points.

Billy Donovan says, "He seems like he's doing fine."..."We'll probably know a little bit more; we didn't do much with him today."..."He got some treatment and stuff; I think once we do some stuff tomorrow, we'll have a better idea of where he is at. " Donovan went on to say that there was no contact at Saturday's workout and Schroder was able to do all he was asked.

Schroder is averaging 19 points and shooting 47.2 percent off the bench this season. Schroder has played in all 55 of Oklahoma City's games.

If Schroder can't go against the Spurs on Sunday, it could leave room for Hamidou Diallo to get back in the rotation. Diallo hasn't seen action in four of the Thunder's last six games, but, if Schroder is out, more of the second unit point guard duties will fall on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leaving room at the shooting guard for either Diallo or Terrance Ferguson. Diallo is versatile enough that he could slide into the small forward spot as well.

One thing is for sure, Donovan expects his players to be engaged even if they aren't getting regular minutes. "What are you doing in those moments when maybe you're not playing, or you're out of the rotation to keep yourself ready so when it does come around you're really ready to play. ".."I feel our guys have done a good job of that this year, and I think that I feel confident in playing all of them."

Thunder vs. Spurs tomorrow night at 6 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.