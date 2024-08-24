Bleacher Report Tabs OKC Thunder Duo as Ready to Reach Stardom
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on a new challenge in 2024-25. After year’s of tempered expectations, the bar is sky high for this current OKC Thunder squad.
It was easy to earn passing grades in back-to-back surprise season culminating in a 57 win campaign a year ago good enough to earn the Thunder the No. 1 seed out West and their first series playoff win since 2016.
After getting bounced in six games at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in round two, Oklahoma City wasted no time bolstering their roster. The Thunder swapped out Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso and inked Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive contract in free agency.
This catapulted the expectations for Oklahoma City and turns up the pressure on this young squad. With the best odds to win the Western Conference and second best odds to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy - only lagging behind the historic Boston Celtics - the Thunder are starring down the barrel of a season that doesn’t hear a single note of praise being sung their way unless they arrive to the Western Conference Finals only able to reach the chorus with an NBA Finals bid.
To accomplish these goals, Oklahoma City will need to see internal development. Bleacher Report recently released the top five players poised to make a leap in the 2034-25 campaign. Two of the five slots were occupied by members of the Thunder with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren cracking the list.
“Jalen Williams occupies the space held by Tyrese Maxey entering last season: that kind-of-already-a-star who seems fated to become undeniable by year's end,” Dan Favale wrote for Bleacher Report “Put a cap on Holmgren's Year 2 possibilities at your own peril. Virtually anything—All-Defense, All-Star, All-NBA, Most Improved Player, whatever—is on the table.”
There’s a growing excitement around Oklahoma City to see this young team take the hardwood again, mainly to see if they can get the expected internal development from their rising stars.
