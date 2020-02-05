Blue set G-League Record With 32 Made Three-Pointers

Courtesy of Thunder Public Relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue (15-17) used a hot shooting night to defeat the South Bay Lakers (11-21), 148-113, on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City set a new G League record with 32 made three-pointers in the game. Guards Devon Hall and Abdul Gaddy led the way for the Blue beyond the arc with six three-pointers apiece, while Vincent Edwards contributed five.

“I thought we executed and moved the ball really well,” Head Coach Grant Gibbs said. “Obviously, making shots helps, but I thought we were locked in from the beginning of the game. South Bay’s a difficult team to play against with their pace and their offensive weapons, but I thought we were pretty tight with our stuff defensively, and I was happy with our ball movement and willingness to pass.”

Hall finished with a team-high 24 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Gaddy finished with a double-double of 22 points and 10 assists, his eighth of the season.

The Blue set a season-high for points in a half with 85 in the first two quarters and led by 24 at halftime.

Thunder assignment player Deonte Burton ended the night with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. While, fellow assignment player Isaiah Roby contributed nine points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Oklahoma City outrebounded South Bay, 65-47, behind a team-high-tying 12 rebounds from two-way player Kevin Hervey. Hervey added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including three makes beyond the arc for his fifth double-double of the season.

South Bay’s Devontae Cacok led the way for the visitors with a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Oklahoma City heads on the road for one game to face the Memphis