Blue Skins Wolves

Erik Gee

Kevin Hervey and Deonte Burton combined for 14 points helping the Oklahoma City Blue to a 122-107 win over the Iowa Wolves.  Hervey, Burton, and Isiah Roby were playing after getting minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Bucks on Friday. 

Roby was on the floor for 20 minutes, scoring two points 1 of 5 shooting. Before Saturday's game with Iowa, Roby had nine G-League starts and was averaging 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. 

The Blue was lead by point guard Devon Hall. Hall was 8 of 14 shooting with 20 points. Oklahoma State alum Markel Brown had a memorable evening. Brown had 18 points in 22 minutes, going 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. 

The Blue are 19-19 on the season and will host the Memphis Hustle on Wednesday at the Peake. Tipoff is set for 11 am on ESPN Plus. 

As for the Blue's parent club, the Thunder have the next couple of days off before they play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Darius Bazley continues to work his way back on the court healing from a knee bone bruise, and I would bet Danilo Gallinari will play though any ankle soreness he might have.  

The Clippers will be in Philadelphia on Sunday after to take on the 76ers. Los Angeles has won three straight and is 6-4 in their 10 games.  

What do you think?

How will the Thunder do against the Clippers? Click the comment box below and give us your opinion.  

