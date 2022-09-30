Breaking: OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets Made Mega Trade

On Thursday night, just a few days into training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a blockbuster deal with the Houston Rockets. As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.

Although the Thunder are on a roster crunch, this is doesn't help with that situation given its a four player deal on both sides.

However, it does help Oklahoma City from a cap standpoint. The Thunder will gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10 million under luxury tax. To help facilitate this, Houston gets a second-round pick for simply taking on $1 million in extra salary.

It's unclear what both teams will do with these new players. Favors specifically could have some trade value for the Rockets moving forward.

On the flip side, the only player that really makes sense for the Thunder is Chriss.

While the Thunder are still three players over the 15-man limit, cuts will now be easier for the team to make. Unless there's additional moves coming, only one of these four newly acquired players will make the opening day roster.

The preseason begins next week, where both of these teams will get their first look at the new acquisitions, unless they are cut prior.

