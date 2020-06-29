InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Erik Gee

Chesapeake Energy Cooperation, the company that owns the naming rights to the Thunder's arena, is filling for bankruptcy. Chesapeake was co-founded by Aubrey McClendon, who also owned part of the Thunder and was instrumental in them leaving Seattle for Oklahoma City. 

.According to Royce Young of ESPN, the company signed a 12-year deal for the naming rights to the arena back in 2011. The agreement cost Chesapeake $3,000,000 in the first year and increases three percent every year after.  

While it is not known how the company's situation will affect the name on the area, the contract will expire after the 2022-2023 season. In an e-mail to his employees obtained by The Oklahoman, Chesapeake's CEO Doug Lawler says. 

"This was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one, given our legacy debt, contractual obligations, and the historic collapse of commodity prices."..."While the exact timing of the process is out of our control and subject to court approval, we plan to go through this restructuring process in as efficient a manner as possible." 

Chesapeake's debt load is about $9-billion in its reorganization; the company will shave about $7 billion off that cost. McClendon was indicted for conspiracy to rig bids on oil and gas leases. One day after being indicted, he was killed in a single-car accident.    

Lawler says it's essential for Chesapeake to focus on what it can control. "During this time, it is critical that we all focus on what we can control, namely continuing to safely and efficiently execute across all areas of our business."

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Social Media Gives Fan Access to Thunder

The next time you want to hear the truth from your favorite athlete hit em up on Twitter.

Erik Gee

Medina: Chris Paul Calls on NBA to Improve Diversity in the Front Office

Chris Paul and Adam Silver both feel the NBA can do a better job of being more diverse when hiring people for key positions.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Officially Signs Devon Hall As a Substitute Player

The Oklahoma City Thunder sign Devon Hall as a substitute player for the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Thunder 50-1 to Play in the NBA Finals

The seeding Schedule is set now it's time to take a look at the the Thunder's path to the NBA finals.

Erik Gee

Thunder Committed to Finishing the Season

Even with 16 players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days and amid social unrest, the Oklahoma City Thunder are committed to taking part in the NBA reboot.

Erik Gee

Thunder Players Will be Well Protected in Orlando

Thunder players and anyone else in their traveling party will be well protected by security professionals during their time in Orlando.

Erik Gee

Thunder in the Playoffs

For the 10th time in 11 years, the Oklahoma City Thunder are Playoff Bound.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul, top Priorities are Health and Safety

Chris Paul says health and safety are the NBA's top priorities in getting back to work.

Erik Gee

Thunder Schedule Released Tonight

The Oklahoma City Thunder's schedule for the NBA's restart will be reviled tonight at 6 on ESPN.

Erik Gee

The Ringer Says Sam Presti is a top Five Executive

The Ringer wants you to rank the top five General Managers in the NBA. We'll tell you why Sam Presti is number one, and who else should be on the list.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee