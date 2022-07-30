Chet Holmgren to Participate in The CrawsOver Pro Am

Chet Holmgren is returning to the off-season hardwood.

After an impressive five-game run across the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer League, Chet Holmgren has been announced to play in The CrawsOver Pro Am on Saturday.

The contest will take place at 1:45 PM CST at Seattle Pacific University in Seattle, Washington. The game is free of cost to attend.

Across five Summer League games, Holmgren placed averages of 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.8 steals for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In his tenure in Summer League, the 20-year-old placed a Salt Lake City record six blocks in his debut.

Holmgren, the No. 2 pick, will be joined by No. 1 pick, Paolo Banchero, in the contest.

During Summer League play, Holmgren and the Thunder were set to match Banchero and the Orlando Magic. However, the Magic’s decision to rest Banchero axed the potential pick 1 versus pick 2 matchup.

Holmgren made his debut in The CrawsOver last summer, placing a 35-point, 17-rebound debut on August 21, 2021.

