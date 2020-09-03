SI.com
InsideTheThunder
HomeNewsGame DayBluePages
Search

Chris Paul: Bonds Will Last a Lifetime

Erik Gee

One day after the Thunder were eliminated from the playoffs, Chris Paul posted a video to social media thanking fans and the organization. Paul's tone in the video is leaving the door open for his exit from Oklahoma City. 

"I don't know what the future holds, but what I can say is that this team, I think I made some connections and bonds with these guys that will last a lifetime." Paul also says that he will never forget how everyone in Oklahoma City treated him because they never counted him or the Thunder out. 

"15 years, I've had the opportunity to play on some amazing teams, but Sam [Presti] you were straight forward with me from day one."..." You play with some guys for one year, two years you never know, and you make connections for a lifetime." 

If you watch the video which we have posted, it sure sounds like Paul is saying goodbye.  Paul is due $85,000,000 in the next two years, and Thunder would like not only to get that off the books but to also find out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ready to take over in the locker room. 

Paul proved this season that he still has what it takes to play at a super-star level, he's also proved he can stay healthy. There is no doubt, the Thunder will get more than a fire inquires as to what Paul's asking price is.  

But, Presti should think twice before dealing Paul the way he did Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Not only are you a better team with Paul than without him, but it wouldn't hurt to have him for at least more season continue to play Jedi master to Gilgeous-Alexander's padawan. 

Plus Clay Bennet has to know they have a  General Manager in waiting with Paul, and it wouldn't hurt to groom him a little more to take over when it's time for they day Presti leaves. Of course, Paul may not want to stay on for one more season, with the Thunder facing more uncertainty.

His window to win a championship is closing, and for all he did for Oklahoma City this season, the least the Thunder could do is give him the chance to win one, even if it's not here. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Is Billy Donovan's Future with the Thunder?

https://www.si.com/nba/video/2020/09/03/billy-donovan-future-with-thunder

erikgee08

The Thunder Wants Billy Donovan Back, But Will He Return?

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/09/03/billy-donovan-thunder-future

erikgee08

Dort and Paul Not Enough As Thunder Fall in Game 7

Lu dots 30 and Chris Paul's triple-double weren't enough to get the Thunder by the Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Rockets Game 7 Live Blog

Join the conversation just click the comment box below.

Erik Gee

If you Need a Clutch Win Take Paul Over Harden

If there ever was a night to have Chris Paul in a Thunder uniform this is it. We'll tell you why he is a better bet than James Harden to close this series

Erik Gee

Rachel Nichols: Paul, Just so Damn Exceptional in the Clutch

Rachel Nichols of ESPN says Chris Paul's performance in clutch time proves you can't upgrade from him.

Erik Gee

Thunder Want You to Vote

The Oklahoma City Thunder is announcing an initiative to get Oklahoman's to vote in the upcoming election.

Erik Gee

Thunder Want You to Vote

The Oklahoma City Thunder is announcing an initiative to get Oklahoman's to vote in the upcoming election.

Erik Gee

Donovan: I Think our Game 7 was Yesterday Too

Billy Donovan says playing a Game 7 is all about facing elimination. We'll tell you how the experience of winning Game 6 has Oklahoma City Ready for Wednesday.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul, Thunder Force Game 7

Facing elimination Chris Paul came through with another clutch performance to force a Game 7.

Erik Gee