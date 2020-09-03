Chris Paul: Bonds Will Last a Lifetime

One day after the Thunder were eliminated from the playoffs, Chris Paul posted a video to social media thanking fans and the organization. Paul's tone in the video is leaving the door open for his exit from Oklahoma City.

"I don't know what the future holds, but what I can say is that this team, I think I made some connections and bonds with these guys that will last a lifetime." Paul also says that he will never forget how everyone in Oklahoma City treated him because they never counted him or the Thunder out.

"15 years, I've had the opportunity to play on some amazing teams, but Sam [Presti] you were straight forward with me from day one."..." You play with some guys for one year, two years you never know, and you make connections for a lifetime."

If you watch the video which we have posted, it sure sounds like Paul is saying goodbye. Paul is due $85,000,000 in the next two years, and Thunder would like not only to get that off the books but to also find out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ready to take over in the locker room.

Paul proved this season that he still has what it takes to play at a super-star level, he's also proved he can stay healthy. There is no doubt, the Thunder will get more than a fire inquires as to what Paul's asking price is.

But, Presti should think twice before dealing Paul the way he did Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Not only are you a better team with Paul than without him, but it wouldn't hurt to have him for at least more season continue to play Jedi master to Gilgeous-Alexander's padawan.

Plus Clay Bennet has to know they have a General Manager in waiting with Paul, and it wouldn't hurt to groom him a little more to take over when it's time for they day Presti leaves. Of course, Paul may not want to stay on for one more season, with the Thunder facing more uncertainty.

His window to win a championship is closing, and for all he did for Oklahoma City this season, the least the Thunder could do is give him the chance to win one, even if it's not here.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.