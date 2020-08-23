Clutch Paul Gives Thunder New Life

The Western Conference Quarterfinals are not for the faint of heart. During the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City's 119-107 win over the Rockets, the outcome seemed determined multiple times.

If you're up for it, let's recap how the Thunder have climbed back in this series.

With 2:57 left, Jeff Green, poped a 25-foot jumper to put the Rockets on top 95-93. Houston would lead by five with 1:35 left, and the Rockets were on their way to stealing another hard-fought game by Oklahoma City.

Down 102-101 Chris Paul was called for an away from the ball foul on James Harden. Houston not only awarded one free throw but, they also got to retain possession. Harden sank the free throw, but on the inbound, PJ Tucker would throw the ball out of bounds.

During that play, Steven Adams would suffer a knee contusion, which forced him out of the game. Billy Donovan says that Adams could have returned. Still, during overtime, the Thunder were having success with Danilo Gallinari at the five, so there was no reason to risk further injury.

On the ensuing possession, Sahi Gilgeous-Alexander with ice in his veins would hit a 23-foot corner three, putting Oklahoma City on the high side 104-103. Danuel House would hit one of two free throws after a Gilgous-Alexander foul, tying the game at 104.

Chris Paul couldn't convert on a reverse lay-up with time winding down, sending the game into overtime. Less than a minute into the extra frame, Harden fouled out.

Lu Dort would make 105-104 Oklahoma City. That's when Paul went clutch.

Paul drained a three from the top of the key, making it a two-possession game. He would follow that up with a 23-foot jumper off an assist from Dort.

Game, set, match! The Thunder would outscore Houston 15-3 in overtime, giving themselves a new life in this best of seven. Of all Paul's clutch performances this season, this one has to be the sweetest.

After game two, Paul said he needed to "do better." Paul not only willed the Thunder to win; he proved to everyone who didn't already know, The Point God is back.

History Made

Four Thunder players scored over 20 points tonight. Paul 26, Gallinari 20, Gilgeous-Alexander 23, and Schroder 29. That is the first time in Oklahoma City history that four players have scored over 20 points in a playoff game.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.