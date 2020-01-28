Chris Paul is out. Thunder and Mavericks to Honor Kobe Bryant

Thunder point guard Chris Paul is out for tonight's game with the Dallas Mavericks. Paul is taking some personal time off and is not currently with the team. Billy Donovan was asked during tonight's pregame press conference how Paul is reacting to the death or Kobe Bryant. Donovan won't give any details of the conversations he and Paul have had, but he did say Paul was "doing fine. It's a personal day for him." Paul has played in every Thunder game this season.

Bryant's tragic passing is not only shaking sports fans; it's touching the lives of many American's on a human level. Donovan pointed out that yesterday wasn't just a sad day for the NBA; it was a sad day for people in our country and those around the world who follow basketball. "Kobe was not that far removed from retirement, so a lot of these guys have played against him, a lot of these guys know him personally." Dovoan doesn't know if it's going to be hard for his team to play in the first couple of minutes of the game. He says that with the mentality of the Thunder, they will go out and do the best they can.

As far as how to honor Kobe, Donovan, and Mavericks coach Rick, Carlisle will discuss that sometime before tipoff. Thunder staffers, as well as some members of the media, are wearing purple ribbons to pay their respects.

Paul is not the only player sitting for Oklahoma City tonight, Abdel Nader still sidelined with a left knee sprain and Terrence Ferguson is out because of personal reasons. Nerlens Noel makes his return to the lineup after having surgery on his left zygomatic arch in his cheek. Per Donovan, Noel will be wearing a mask. For Dallas, Luka Doncic and Willie Cauley-Stein are both good to go. Vegas insider has the Mavericks as a five-point favorite.

Probable starting five: PG Dennis Schroder, SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SF, Lugeuntz Dort, PF, Danillo Gallinari, C, Steven Adams.

Thunder/Mavericks at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.