Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Beyond Meat, and KFC are donating 200 meals a week to the Wake Forrest Medical Center each week in May. The meals include plant-based chicken, beyond fried chicken, and beyond burgers.

Paul made the switch to a plant-based diet last summer. He has credited being able to play in all but one of the Thunder's games this season to his lifestyle change.

Paul tells Men's Health, "I chose a plant-based life. So far, so good."..." Not easy."... "But for me, it's working."

" I started plant-based in June."... "I went cold turkey. ".."I tell you: I was itching."... "I thought I needed a chicken wing or something."

"But somehow, I made it through."..." I had the opportunity to executive produce a movie/documentary called Game Changers, which talks about plant-based diets and how it helps athletes."

"For me, being as competitive as I am, I looked at this, and I was like: hold up, let me try this out."..."And I tried it, and the first thing that changes when you go plant-based—and it might be too much information—is going to the restroom."... "It becomes … a lot faster. A whole lot faster."

No word on how many of his teammates are going along with Paul's choice of diet, but no doubt they appreciate how it is keeping him on the floor. Paul just turned 35 and is averaging 32 minutes per game while being part of Oklahoma City's three-point guard line up featuring Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Which is outscoring the opposition by 29 points per 100 possessions.

Still Waiting:

As of now, there is no word on when the Thunder might open team facilities to players for voluntary workouts. Friday, during an all-player call, Chris Paul expressed that some players were feeling pressure from their teams to come to the gym.

Adam Silver says he will address that with their respective organizations.