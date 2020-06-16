InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

The Athletic: Are There Issues With Chris Paul as NBAPA President

Erik Gee

Chris Pual is under more pressure now than at any point in his career.  With the NBA set to resume in less than 45 days, a growing number of players are asking if it is in their best interest to restart the season. 

Chief among those players is Kyrie Irving, who is helping urge a collation of players to sit out while combating systemic racism. Union members are also voicing their concerns over health and living conditions while in Orlando. 

Any players who exercise their right to stay home will not be disciplined; however, they must let their team know by June 24th. On a recent podcast from The Athletic with Sam Amick and Ethan Strauss, it has been suggested that some players may not feel that those at the top of the union (including Chris Paul) may not have been looking out for everybody's well being. 

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was reporting, "There's not great enthusiasm among players in this league about going into the bubble, about all the things that are going to come with it, especially on the teams who are not competing for a championship."..." And it is certainly a sense you get in talking to players – good players in the league – more I would say here in the last week."

"And I do think on some level Kyrie has tapped into some of that.".. "And it's on a multitude of issues."

Lakers guard Avery Bradley who is co-leading the coalition with Irving, wants to hear from owners, sponsors, and the league office on the importance of the black community before the restart. "Regardless of how much media coverage will be received, talking and raising awareness about social injustice isn't enough."

"Are we that self-centered to believe no one in the world is aware of racism right now?" "That as athletes, we solve the real issues by using our platforms to speak?"

Commissioner Adam Silver says the current situation is not ideal. "We are trying to find a way to our own normalcy in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of essentially a recession or worse with 40 million unemployed, and now with enormous social unrest in the country." 

"And so as we work through these issues, I can understand how some players may feel, that it's not for them ... it may be for family reasons, it may be for health reasons they have, or it may be because they feel -- as some players have said very recently -- that their time is best spent elsewhere."

Per Sham Charania, anyone who leaves the campus without approval will face 10-14 days of self-quarantine, reduced pay for games missed, and deep nasal swab testing.  

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN: Danilo Gallinari Won't Get a Max Offer

As the Thunder prepare for resuming the rest of this NBA season, next year is only a few weeks away. We'll tel you how a shrinking salary cap could affect how Sam Presti's thinking when putting together a new roster.

Erik Gee

Wojnarowski: Thunder's Troy Weaver up for Pistons General Manager Job

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver will have a shot to become the Piston's General Manager.

Erik Gee

The Athletic: Thunder Have to Figure out if They Want to Stay Competitive or Rebuild

From now until the the start of next year one question will be on Thunder fans minds, we'll tell you how the playoffs affect Sam Presti's outlook.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Coalition of Players Still Have Concerns About NBA Restart

It's only 45 days before the NBA is supposed to resume. However, a group of NBA players still has concerns about social unrest, and a spike of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Erik Gee

Shelburne, Wojnarowski, Chris Paul, Players Need to Understand the Financial Ramifications of Staying Home

ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Chris Paul is warning players of the financial hit they will take if they choose not to play the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, NBA'S Calming Voice

Madelyn Burke and Erik Gee discuss Chris Paul's Role as the NBPA president during the current social unrest.

Erik Gee

Hard for NBA Players to Speak out against Chris Paul and LeBron James

There is a Zoom call scheduled for tonight where a "significant number" of players will discuss a new vote to restart the season.

Erik Gee

Could Andre Roberson Take Lu Dort's Spot

Sam Presti has given us something to think about as the Thunder get ready to resume the season. We'll tell you why you shouldn't sleep on Andre Roberson.

Erik Gee

Shams Charina, Chris Paul Provides Insight on NBAPA Call

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was one of 80 players on a zoom call Friday discussing the NBA's 22-team restart plan.

Erik Gee

Darius Bazley Turns 20

Thunder forward Darius Bazley is celebrating his 20th birthday. We'll tell you why he is mature beyond his years.

Erik Gee