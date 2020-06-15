InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Shelburne, Wojnarowski, Chris Paul, Players Need to Understand the Financial Ramifications of Staying Home

Erik Gee

During Friday night's Zoom call over 70 other NBA players, Chris Paul was warning his fellow union members of the financial hit they could take by staying home.  Paul says players are free to make personal choices, but if they chose not to participate in the rest of the season, they would forfeit the rest of their salary.  

According to Adrain Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the NBPA is discussing if they could best use their influence to fight systemic racism by not playing. The union's Executive Director Michelle Robert says, "It's a question of, does playing again harm a movement that we absolutely, unequivocally embrace?"... "And then whether our play can, in fact, highlight, encourage, and enhance this movement." 

Several players who took part in the call on Friday are considering sitting out not just because of current social injustice; they are also not comfortable with the league's 22-team restart plan.  Others feel their voice will be more potent by choosing to play and using the NBA's platform to voice their concerns.

Since this is such a profoundly personal issue, Roberts is urging players to decide for themselves if it is appropriate to play. As of now, there is no indication that the restart is in jeopardy. 

While some players are expected to sit out, there likely won't be enough to bring the season to a halt. Players don't want the CBA voided by the force majeure, which would happen if the season were canceled.

They also don't sacrifice $645,000,000. The league's 22-team restart plan was improved by the owners 29-1 and by player representatives 28-0. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Athletic: Thunder Have to Figure out if They Want to Stay Competitive or Rebuild

From now until the the start of next year one question will be on Thunder fans minds, we'll tell you how the playoffs affect Sam Presti's outlook.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, NBA'S Calming Voice

Madelyn Burke and Erik Gee discuss Chris Paul's Role as the NBPA president during the current social unrest.

Erik Gee

Hard for NBA Players to Speak out against Chris Paul and LeBron James

There is a Zoom call scheduled for tonight where a "significant number" of players will discuss a new vote to restart the season.

Erik Gee

Could Andre Roberson Take Lu Dort's Spot

Sam Presti has given us something to think about as the Thunder get ready to resume the season. We'll tell you why you shouldn't sleep on Andre Roberson.

Erik Gee

Shams Charina, Chris Paul Provides Insight on NBAPA Call

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was one of 80 players on a zoom call Friday discussing the NBA's 22-team restart plan.

Erik Gee

Darius Bazley Turns 20

Thunder forward Darius Bazley is celebrating his 20th birthday. We'll tell you why he is mature beyond his years.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ripped, as Thunder get Ready to Return

Slam Magazine has a video of a ripped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing a pickup game as the Thunder gets ready to resume the season.

Erik Gee

Keith Smith, "Thunder Can Keep Lu Dort on two-way Contract

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Thunder can keep Lou Dort on a two-way contract though the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Thunder Playing in Meaningful Games

Sam Presti wanted the Oklahoma City Thunder to be playing in meaningful games at the end of the season. He got his wish, now the Thunder are in a position to make noise in the playoffs

Erik Gee

Adrian Wojnarowski, Players Discussing if Restarting the Season in a Bubble is a Good Idea

As the NBA and the NBPA finalize their plans to return, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that a faction of players is wondering if restarting the season in a bubble is a good idea.

Erik Gee