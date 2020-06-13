Shams Charina, Chris Paul Provides Insight on NBAPA Call

For the Thunder's Chris Paul being President of the NBAPA during a time of social unrest and a worldwide pandemic is proving one of the hardest jobs in sports. Friday association Vice President Kyrie Irving lead an 80 player zoom call to discuss if players should agree to go along with the league's 22-team restart plan.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania Paul was on the call to provide insight during the meeting. Several issues are up for consideration, such as, is it right to play during a time of turmoil, and restrictions inside the NBA's bubble.

Irving doesn't support going to Orlando. "I'm not with the systematic racism and the bullshit. … Something smells a little fishy."

"Whether we want to admit it or not, we are targeted as black men every day we wake up." Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is concerned about the injury risk players will taking by not having played five on five in over three months.

Former Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony says whatever is decided, the NBPA must have unity. Anthony also wants young players to be able to have their voice heard and suggest everybody on the call donate $25,000 to a cause of their choice.

In a recent episode of NBA Together Anthony toll Ernie Johson "As far as actually playing and going back down to Orlando, I'm still up in the air a little bit because I really don't, we don't have all the details, we don't know a lot of information."... "So, until we have that, it's kind of hard to just commit to it 100 percent."

The Trailblazers' CJ McCollum wants his fellow union members to know that owners void the current collective bargaining agreement if they chose not to play, plus players will lose $645,000,000.