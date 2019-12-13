Thunder Maven
Reports: Clay Bennett Could let Sam Presti go to the Knicks

Erik Gee

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News is reporting that Thunder owner Clay Bennett would allow Sam Presti to leave the organization for another job even though he is under contract. In November, Bondy wrote about a potential upheaval in the Knicks as head coach David Fizdale was under fire. Since that article, Fizdale has been fired and replaced by Mike Miller and now President Sam Mills and General Manager Scott Perry could be next. 

Before their win over the 5-21 Warriors on Wednesday, the Knicks had lost 10 straight. According to Ian Bagley of SNY, James Dolan is now focusing his attention on Mills and  Perry. Both Bagley and Bondy have said that Raptors GM Masai Ujiri will be the top target should Dolan make a move. If the Knicks can't land Ujiri Presti is said to have fans within New York's front office. 

The timing for Presti couldn't be any better. Presti is giving his potential replacement 15 first-round picks over the next seven seasons. Billy Donovan is in the last year of his contract and could be ready to move on, and recruiting free-agents to Oklahoma City is never going to be as easy as it will to New York. 

Presti has enough credibility with the way he handled the Paul Geroge, and Russell Westbrook trades that most veterans will see him as a player's GM. In a recent appearance at Emmerson College, Presti went into detail about how he dealt with George's trade request. Presti flew to California to meet with George and his agent Aaron Mintz. Presti knew the eventual outcome but still took the step to have a face to face conversation and be honest about the fact at best the Thunder had about one more year with George and Westbrook to get something done.  Athletes will respect the truth and effort Presti displays. 

With so much fluidity within the Thunder, it could be time for a new perspective. Vice President of basketball operations Troy Weaver is more than ready to take on the role of General Manager.  Weaver was a candidate for the Wizard's vacancy that went to Tommy Sheppard. Weaver has 10 years in Oklahoma City; his familiarity with the team would make it a smooth transition. Even though he has been at Presti's side all that time, Weaver would still bring a new vision to a front office that could need a shakeup. 

The Thunder waived two-way guard Devon Hall. Hall played in five games, scoring five points and getting three assists.  With Hall being cut, forward Kevin Hervey is now on a two-way contract. Hervey is averaging 20 points and 12 rebounds through three games with the Blue. Hervey joins Lugentz Dort as the Thunder's other two-way player. Players on two-way contracts can spend 45 days on the active or inactive roster for their parent club. They are also eligible to sign a standard NBA contract with their current team. 

