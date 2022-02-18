Clorox Rising Stars Primer: Rosters, Top Teams, and Sneaky Stat Stuffers

James Worthy mimicked his Showtime Lakers in the Rising Stars Draft, and he did a hardy job with it. With a roster consisting of six guards, Worthy’s unit comes in with a slight disadvantage, but also a ripe opportunity for the roster.

Thunder guard Josh Giddey stars on James Worthy’s squad as the 6-foot-8 guard essentially is the unit's Magic Johnson – acting as a playmaking mismatch across the board. Splashing the guard pot, Jalen Green, Tyrese Maxey, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and MarJon Beauchamp add a kick while second-round pick Herbert Jones stands as the only legitimate frontcourt figure.

Given the group's unique roster construction, Team Worthy enters the tournament as a heavy underdog. But, wackiness tends to yield success come All-Star Weekend – and Team Worthy has it.

For the first time this season, Thunder and Rockets fans may join as one as the pairing of Josh Giddey and Jalen Green make the most exciting duo on any roster.

Giddey, who enters the break on three-consecutive triple-doubles, has put himself on a passing pedestal this season. After a sluggish start, Green is back on his feet as a shot creator, but his thru the roof bounce is what makes him so special for the evening. Giddey hitting Green on an alley-oop is bound to happen Friday, and it's bound to cause a media stir in its aftermath. Get your Twitter thumbs ready.

What to Expect From Josh Giddey

As learned this past week, a Josh Giddey triple-double is always on the menu – but given point limitations – the streak may take a hiatus. Instead, Giddey will be a top target both offensively and defensively for team Worthy as his passing play churns a deadly pick-and-roll while his 6-foot-8 frame forces him to the power forward spot. As a result, fellow lottery members Mobley and Barnes could match up for some entertaining play. It’s hard placing a projection on the 19-year-old, but I’d expect to see at least one alley-oop, a no-look, and a behind-the-back pass. Though, that’s not a rarity with the guard from Down Under.