Skip to main content

Cohesiveness Leads to Success for OKC, Lessens Burden on SGA

Shai Gilgeous- Alexander has been a one man wrecking crew up to this point in the season, but on Friday reinforcements arrived with a powerful punch to the Raptors.

All of the Thunder success prior to Friday night could be summarized in three names.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

On Friday though the Thunder, finally, clicked. SGA posted his second lowest point total of the season, 20, yet OKC still grabbed a 19 point win over Toronto.

Prior to Friday SGA was the only clicking part of the OKC offense night in and night out. However, against the Raptors everyone who checked in found a way to contribute.

Eight of the 10 Thunder players who checked into the game logged double-digit points all while an unlikely player had the best offensive night. Eugene Omoruyi, one of the two Two-Way contracts OKC has signed, scored 22 and led the way for both teams.

Along with his season high point total, Aaron Wiggins also notched his season high in points with 17 in his first start of the year.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Rookie Jalen Williams was a key cog off the bench for OKC as he showcased his passing ability to the tune of 11 assists and his first career double-double.

His 11 assists were a chunk of the team’s 31 total assists which paints the picture of how OKC was able to down the Raptors, and stop a four game skid.

The team played tough, cohesive basketball on Friday and lifted a heavy burden off of the shoulders of Gilgeous-Alexander.

In order for the Thunder to win games, the team will have to find a way to string together consistent cohesive performance like Friday’s. If they can do that, OKC could find themselves climbing the standings instead of dwelling at the bottom. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Aleksej Pokusevski, OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
News

Thunder Top Raptors, Escape Losing Spell

By Randall Sweet
Shai
News

Thunder-Raptors: OKC Routs Toronto

By Derek Parker
Injury Report
News

Injury Report: Darius Bazley, Pascal Siakam Both Out For Thunder and Raptors Matchup

By Chris Becker
Ousmane Deing, Jaylin Williams, Thunder
News

Can Jaylin Williams Crack the Thunder’s Rotation?

By Kade Kimble
Josh Giddey, Scottie Barnes
News

Thunder Gameday: Two Premier Second-Year Talents Face Off

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Lu Dort, Luguentz Dort, Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks
News

Lu Dort Climbing Defensive Player of the Year Ladder

By Dustin McLaughlin
Aleksej Pokusevski, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Aleksej Pokusevski's Progression Now on Display

By Ross Lovelace
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Milwaukee Bucks
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 39 in Double-Overtime Loss

By Randall Sweet