Contract Year Looming Makes Bazley a Key Factor This Season

It doesn’t get easier for Darius Bazley.

This season may be the hardest one yet. He’s entering the final guaranteed year of his contract. After that he’s eligible for a qualifying offer.

Bazley may need to show high priority in order to stay away from the trade block as OKC moves closer and closer to the end of the rebuild and back toward competing.

Last season was less than smooth for Bazley. He began the season as a starter but was later moved to the bench. He found some success on the bench, but has work to do to earn a long term extension.

Last season Bazley averaged 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Bazley’s shooting has been up and down at times. He’s a 40.6% field goal shooter for his career, and holds a 30.5% line from 3-point range.

However, it won’t be easy for him. The competition will be high. The minutes are going to be tough to come by and even tougher to maintain. Bazley’s position is more flush than ever with talent.

Between the three and the four both possible spots for Bazley to play have new depth and plenty of options.

The new draft addition of Ousmane Dieng presents possibly the biggest hurdle to Bazley’s minutes. Both will likely be on the bench with three guards in the starting lineup. Dieng and Bazley will have to split the bench minutes, and with a limited number already available and Dieng being the No. 11 pick in the draft, his development is key to the future of OKC. The Thunder spent three future first round picks to trade for Dieng, so he’ll get his due of minutes.

Bazley has been a solid piece to the Thunder rotation, but now, coming off a major knee injury, Bazley has a long road this season to make himself a prime candidate for a renewed contract.

It’s not going to be easy, but Bazley has proved he’s up to the challenge after being knocked down.

