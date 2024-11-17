Could OKC Thunder’s Dillon Jones Benefit From G League Time?
Despite injuries and a depleted rotation, Oklahoma City is still dominating teams. The Thunder has mastered the small ball lineup and chaotic defense is leading the way. The offense is starting to catch up to the defense, and complimentary basketball is beginning to shine through.
The best part, is that everyone is getting a chance to contribute. The bottom of the bench is being used heavily. Some players have really taken advantage of that — namely Ajay Mitchell. Mitchell looks to be locking down the Thunder’s backup point guard spot and is one of the team’s most pleasant surprises of the season. On the other hand, the team’s first round pick has received a few chances, too, and has struggled mightily.
Dillon Jones hasn’t quite looked ready for NBA action over the first month of the season. With all of the front court injuries, many thought Jones would be able to provide quality minutes. He’s definitely in between positions and offers versatility throughout the lineup, but has experience in the front court. His play has left so much to be desired, though.
In 12 games, Jones has averaged 1.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 turnovers. He’s shooting an ice cold 27.6% from the floor and 6.3% from 3-point range. He hasn’t looked comfortable in any lineups, and tends to be a negative on both ends. Jones has a high ceiling and his skillset fits with what the Thunder wants to do — he just has to find the confidence.
Could he benefit from a trip to the OKC Blue? It certainly seems like it. Players like Ousmane Dieng, Tre Mann, and even Aaron Wiggins early on have used the G League to find a rhythm and build confidence. Sometimes that’s all a player needs to make a difference. Jones could do the same.
He’d have confidence to test run on the offensive side of the ball and fire away from deep. He’d also have a chance to better learn the Thunder’s defensive philosophy and let the game slow down.
When confident, he’s a great plug and play option in any lineup. The OKC Blue could help him find his footing.
