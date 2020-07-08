InsideTheThunder
Danilo Gallinari "What we are Fighting for is More Important Than Free Agency"

Erik Gee

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari will be a free agent at the end of this season. It can be argued that skipping the NBA restart to avoid injury or unforeseen effects from the coronavirus would be in his best interest. Still, Gallinari doesn't see it that way. 

"We are fighting for something, and I think that what we are fighting for and what we play for is more important than the free agency I am going to approach."..."We are trying to win something, to go far."

Gallinari adds that he doesn't want to see all the work the Thunder did since last September go to waste. Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards has torn his ACL twice and is up for a big payday after having a career year won't be making the trip.  

 Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics points out that anyone who is in line for an extension or to become a free agent is taking a significant risk by participating in the restart. "[There's] a lot of guys in my situation; a lot of guys are going to be free agents," 

 "We've been off for four months, not being able to be in the facility."..."Obviously, we're supposed to stay at home and not having the normal access that we would have to the training facility or the weight room or the gym." 

"And then, [we're] kind of being asked to ramp up and pick it back up at such a rapid pace and go down there and play."... "Guys are putting a lot on the line."

 Even with some danger involved Gallinari and his agent never went down that road. "I never thought about not playing for my free agency."

