Dealing Hustle: Does Trading Williams Make Sense for OKC?

With Kenrich Williams proving his value in a do-it-all role for OKC, does it make sense to deal him at this point in the season?

There’s more to a trade than just improving a team.

Oklahoma City has not shied away from trading away players in the past for future assets. One player that has been swirling in trade rumors in recent weeks as the Feb. 10 trade deadline inche closer is Kenrich Williams.

Williams is in the midst of a campaign where his name has grown and with the Thunder struggling, and as always looking to continue their rebuilding efforts, Williams has been a target for other teams.

While Oklahoma City could get a decent return for the swingman, is it worth it?

On one hand the Thunder could get a decent haul for the fourth year forward, but the Thunder would be dealing away a bright, do it all athlete growing into his own on the court.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti has a knack for grabbing hauls for players that could go for a much lower price, and Williams could be in that arena. The Thunder have been aggressive on the market for draft picks which has led to a stockpile of picks in the back pocket of Presti.

OKC has 17 draft picks over the next three years, which includes 11 first round picks in that frame. If Presti could pull in another first rounder from Williams, it would grow the stockpile even more.

On the other hand, Williams has proved vital for the Thunder coming off the bench. He has the talent to do a little of everything for OKC and continues to prove himself with the backing of his teammates.

He’s shooting 38% from 3-point range and nearly 50% from the floor while grabbing 4.1 rebounds and almost two assists per game this season.

In giving him up, the Thunder would be moving off of their efficient bench piece that does everything on both ends of the floor. Chemistry is important in basketball and trading away “locker room guys” normally doesn’t bode well for the overall team. Williams remains under contract until after the 2022-23 season for just $2 million per year.

Whether the Thunder trade Williams or intend to maintain him, both scenarios make sense depending on the mindset within the front office and how the rebuild continues before the end of the season.

