Deep Dive: Newest Thunder KZ Okpala

In their first and what could be only trade near the deadline, the Thunder sent Miami one second round pick to acquire forward KZ Okpala and amend conditions on their 2023 Heat first rounder on Wednesday afternoon.

The addition of Okpala officially fills out the Oklahoma City roster, barring any other trades.

While the move could’ve, and likely was, more about the conditions of their future first round selection, Okpala still has enticing upside in several areas.

Drafted out of Stanford No. 32 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Okpala has played all three of his professional seasons with Miami. Scoring just 3.7 points per contest for his career, Okpala has rarely had time put into his development, averaging no more than 12 minutes per game in any season.

Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 215-pounds, Okpala has intriguing upside as a defender and limited scorer.

In 20 G-League games in the 2019-20 season, Okpala averaged 11.7 points on just 36 percent field goal shooting, leaving much to be desired. He did, however, averaged 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Should he keep a longterm role in the NBA, it will be on the defense end, but there’s certainly space for him to grow into a sustainable shooter in a role spot.

He’s made just 21 of his 77 attempted 3-point shots, but is shooting at a 34 percent clip this season despite a smaller role. Per 36 minutes in 21 games this season, he’s averaging 11.4 points.

When it’s all said and done, Okpala won’t be able to say he didn’t get his chance after landing with OKC. With a barebones, injury-riddled roster, head coach Mark Daigneault will surely be able to find him some minutes in the rotation.

The Thunder next takes on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

