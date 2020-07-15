Dennis Schroder Avoids Comments About NBA Tip Line

Snitches get stitches. Anyone who has played professional sports will tell you they live by this code.

The reason why you look the other way when something unethical may be happening is that you never take money out of another mans' pocket. Even if what is going down could be detrimental to you or your team, keep your mouth shut.

With this rule being so ingrained into the psyche of every player, it's shocking that any of them agreed to the NBA implementing a tip line to report those who might break safety protocol. Yes, you want to make sure all those on the Disney campus and your family are safe, but the NBA is a small community.

Anonymity only goes so far. If word ever got out, you were the one who dropped dime not only are you limiting your job options, but none of your fellow union members will trust you again.

Dennis Schroder is no dummy, that's why when Royce Young of ESPN asked him a question about the "snitch line" Schroder sidestepped the inquiry. "No answer for you"... "I don't want to say nothing crazy or wrong."

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that "multiple calls have already been placed to the anonymous hotline." According to Charania, some players have already received warnings for violations that can range from not social distancing or leaving the bubble without permission.

Any player who has an unexcused absence from the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex will not only have to go back into quartine for ten days. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, every game seeding game missed will cost players one percent of their salary.

The hotline has already given us one false alarm. There was a complaint about a loud thumping coming from Jimmy Butler's room.

It's not known if players and staff were trying to bust him for having an uninvited visitor in the bubble; as it turns out, he was getting in a late-night workout. We want players to put the "code" aside in the best interest of health and the game, but the truth is most of them feel like Spencer Dinwiddie.

"To all my fellow NBA players: don’t call the snitch hotline, don’t cross the line to get Postmates.

Social media may be having fun at Chris Paul's expense saying he's behind the calls. But, as long as he's the Thunder's leader, it's very doubtful they step out of line.

