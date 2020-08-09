Muscala and Adams Back, Roberson Out, no Timetable for Schroder

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan shared some good news in his pre-game media availability. Both Steven Adams and Mike Muscala are back for today's game with the Wizards.

Muscala had been in the NBA concussion protocol for since Tuesday. During the first quarter of the Thunder's loss to Denver Muscala fell and hit his head on the court. Muscala sat out against the Lakers and Grizzlies.

His peers may have voted Adams as the toughest player in the NBA, but even his superhuman high tolerance for pain couldn't keep him off the bench for the Memphis game. Adams Suffered a lower leg contusion after JaVale McGee fell on his lower left during Oklahoma City's win over Los Angeles.

Adams and Muscala's return are much needed as the Thunder were dominated in the paint and on the boards' vs. The Grizzlies on Friday. According to Billy Donovan, Andre Roberson is suffering from foot soreness and will rest for this morning's contest.

Roberson played nine minutes on Friday, the most action he's seen since being able to play for the first time in over two years came against the Lakers when he played 11 minutes.

Dennis Schroder is still with his family. Schroder's wife has just given birth to a daughter, Donovan says the team is working with Schroder, but there is no timeline for his return to Orlando.

The NBA announced yesterday that Schroder is a finalist for the sixth man of the year award. Schroder is averaging 19 points and shooting 46 percent off the bench.