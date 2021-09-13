Derrick Favors Set to See Expanded Role with Thunder

Derrick Favors could see one of his largest roles in recent years with Oklahoma City this season.

One of Oklahoma City’s most senior players, Derrick Favors is yet again set to see plenty of starts, this time in a bit of a different role.

At 6-foot-9, Favors primarily plays power forward, but will be used as a center for the upcoming season by the Thunder.

At 30-year-old Favors was acquired along with a future first-round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick and cash considerations. He spent nine of his last ten seasons with the Jazz.

Favors has started 485 games in his career, and is set to see his 13th season of action with OKC. He’s averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for his career.

He most recently averaged 5.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 64 percent from the field in 15.3 minutes per game. His best-ever season he averaged 16.4 points per game and 8.1 rebounds for Utah in 2015.

Despite being the primary big man, Favors will have some size surrounding him, with Mike Muscala at 6-foot-10 and Darius Bazley, Jaylen Hoard, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Isaiah Roby all at at 6-foot-8.

It will also be one of the youngest teams Favors has ever been a part of, with him being one of the most senior players on the squad.

Oklahoma City begins their preseason schedule on Oct. 4 with a matchup against the Hornets. They’ll kick off their regular season with a bout against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 20.

