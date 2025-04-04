Dillon Jones Seeing Consistent Minutes With Mixed Results
Oklahoma City’s rotation has been absolutely daunting for opponents this season. This Thunder team is in the midst of one of the NBA’s best regular seasons of all time. The sheer dominance has been on display from the first tip — even when Oklahoma City was empty handed.
The 64-12 overall record speaks for itself. Oklahoma City has a chance to be the third team in NBA history to reach the 70-win threshold. The Thunder are outscoring opponents by a historic 13.4 points per game, and this team hasn’t slowed down one bit. OKC is currently on an 11-game win streak and has won 18 of the last 19 games.
If that sounds daunting for opponents trying to stop this machine, imagine how daunting it is for rookies to try and crack the rotation. Ajay Mitchell carved out a nice role early on in the season before an unfortunate injury. The team’s other active rookie, Dillon Jones, has tried to follow suit with a bigger opportunity, but the results have been mixed.
Jones spent some time in the G League, and at times this season, he hasn’t been near cracking the rotation. With injuries, rest, and playoff preparation under way, though, Jones has gotten a good bit of action. He hasn’t played in eight of the team’s last nine games, receiving significant minutes in three of those contests.
In his last 10 games, Jones has averaged 2.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 10.2 minutes per game. Those numbers include a 30-plus minute performance where Jones totaled 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Jones has shown flashes over his rookie season, but the inconsistent results show he's not quite ready yet. He has the tools to be an impactful player someday down the road, but he doesn't have a true position yet and is still learning how to use his size.
At the very least, he's getting valuable minutes on one of the best teams in NBA history. Court time will go a long way in the future, and his development won't come all at once.
