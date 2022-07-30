Engelland’s Addition to Help Thunder at the Free Throw Line

Longtime shooting coach Chip Engelland has officially joined the Oklahoma City staff. And while three-point and outside shooting is likely the biggest benefactor, Engelland’s coaching will serve in more ways than one.

Oklahoma City finished with the 7th-worst free throw percentage in the league. It’s not something that directly correlates to success, but certainly something OKC will look to improve on before putting the finishing touches on their rebuild.

The Celtics, who finished as runner-ups in the 2021-22 season, finished with the 2nd best free throw percentage at 81.6. The top seven in free throw percentage were all playoff teams.

OKC finished shooting 75.6 from the line.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Individually, Oklahoma City doesn’t have any truly elite free throw shooters. Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is likely the best, shooting a respectable 81 percent on 7.2 attempts per game.

Luguentz Dort shoots 84 percent on 3.7 attempts.

Rising star Josh Giddey struggled both getting to the line and converting when he did so, shooting 70 percent on 1.5 attempts.

Even one of incoming second overall pick Chet Holmgren's biggest knocks was at the free throw line.

Engelland’s focal point will certainly be on ranged shooting. But his mechanical and overall shooting tips will certainly impact OKC’s ability to convert free points as well.

Kawhi Leonard, one of Engelland's best ever projects shooting wise, not only became more efficient from the field and beyond the arc, but also raised his free throw percentage by nearly 10 percent from college to the pros.

With proper coaching, Giddey and other Thunder player will likely see tangible results, even if they're miniscule, within the coming months.

The Thunder now look to roster cuts, before moving onto preseason in early October.

