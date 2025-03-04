ESPN Analyst Says ‘There’s No Excuse’ For OKC Thunder Not to Win Title
Recently, it feels like everyone is debating whether or not the Thunder can contend for an NBA Finals. It's not a surprising point of discourse either, as Oklahoma City is putting together one of the most impressive regular seasons we've ever seen.
Both the stats and the eye-test back up the Thunder's case for contending. With a double digit lead in the win column in the Western Conference, this team is well positioned to have every advantage in the playoffs, too.
Oklahoma City's defensive operation makes this team special, but as the last few games have shown, this team can have a historic offense too. With two extremely productive centers still figuring things out, a second All-Star rising, and a cast of role players getting better and better, the Thunder can still get even better. But the real reason they are contenders is obvious, and ESPN covered just that.
“Because they’ve got a superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,” Stephen A. Smith said about why Oklahoma City is ready to win now. “Leading the league in scoring with over 32 (points) a game, and they’ve got a top ranked defense.”
Stephen A. went on to read a laundry list full of categories that Oklahoma City leads the NBA in. Not only is it skillful stats, but also hustle stats like chargers drawn and loose balls recovered. The Thunder has continued to do all the little things that made them a pesky, up-and-coming team a few years ago.
His one drawback with the Thunder as a contender is the team’s second option. Whether you believe that to be Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren, there’s some truth to being skeptical about a younger rising star rising to the the occasion in the playoffs. But Williams has raised his game to the level of an All-Star, and Holmgren has had a few monster performances since his return. The Thunder will have to let them grow through postseason experiences to truly see what they have.
“All of those statistics that I just dropped, No. 1 in every single category, there’s no excuse for them not to win (a championship).”
