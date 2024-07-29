Former OKC Thunder Forward Kevin Durant Dominates in Team USA's Win Over Serbia
It's no surprise to say the USA Olympic basketball team is stacked full of current and future all-time great players. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, and the list goes on.
It was Kevin Durant who garnered much of the spotlight in Sunday's win against Serbia though, leading Team USA with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting — including a 5-of-5 clip from behind the arc — in 17 minutes off the bench. The win, and performance by extent, was a statement for the rest of the world.
The former Oklahoma City Thunder forward wasted no time making an impact, dropping 21 of his 23 points in the first half alone on perfect 8-of-8 shooting and doing it in just over eight minutes of action. That kind of production in one half of a game was one of the few things he hasn't accomplished in the NBA, but he did it on a grand Olympic stage instead.
Serbia had zero answers to respond to Durant's unrivaled dominance, but then again, not many have throughout his entire 17-year career. He's undoubtedly one of the greatest pure scorers in the history of basketball, continuing to be amongst the toughest players to guard at 35-years-old.
It's the last ride in the Olympics for Durant, James and Curry, and all three are certain to give it everything they've got to bring gold to the USA once again. While Durant spent plenty of time alongside Curry with the Golden State Warriors, he's hardly crossed paths on the same side of the court with James. And it's a treat to watch every single time it happens.
"To have KD on my side is a treat for sure," James said on playing next to Durant following the 110-84 win.
All three are legends in their own right. For this installment of USA Basketball, they are the clear veteran players that will be leading the charge for their country. James also had himself a day with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, while Curry provided 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Assuming Durant and his peers retain the same level of production throughout the Olympics, a gold medal should be the expectation for Team USA. It accomplished the same task in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and it isn't looking to settle for any less this time.
The competition is far more intimidating than four years ago, however. Amongst the top contenders for gold is Canada, who just so happen to be led by Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.
Oklahoma City's duo combined for 29 points in a win over Greece on Sunday, both playing pivotal roles in shaping Canada as a formidable opponent over the last few years in international play. Alongside the likes of R.J. Barrett and Dillon Brooks, it could certainly put up a fight against Team USA when the time comes.
Bringing home gold to their home country will be the objective for Durant, Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort, but as an added bonus for Thunder faithful, seeing the past and present of its franchise going at it on a world stage will be one to remember.
