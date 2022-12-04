Former Thunder Big Man Isaiah Roby Earning Minutes with Spurs

After three years in OKC, 2019 second round pick Isaiah Roby has found a role in San Antonio's rotation.

Prior to the 2022-23 NBA season, Oklahoma City waived fourth-year big man Isaiah Roby in an effort to open up roster spots and bring new players in. Shortly after the Nebraska product's departure, OKC signed 25-year-old Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract.

Roby, who was cut by the Thunder in July, found a home with the San Antonio Spurs just a few days later. Due to the youth on San Antonio's roster, Roby has been able to carve out time on the floor, averaging five points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13 minutes per game.

Roby was drafted by Mavericks, but was released before making an appearance in Dallas. After signing with the Thunder, the 6-foot-8 big man spent three seasons in Oklahoma City.

Last season in Oklahoma City, the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21 minutes per game, making 45 appearances and 28 starts.

Roby's top performance this season came in a 130-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 17, when the Dixon, Illinois, native scored a season-high 11 points to go along with three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes. Roby played 24 minutes in the Spurs 132-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 14, scoring nine points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out three assists and recording one block in his longest outing of the year.

On Nov. 30, Roby and the Spurs faced the Thunder for the first time since the second round was released. Roby tallied four points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 119-111 loss.

The former OKC big man will meet his former team for the second time on Tuesday, Dec. 27 when San Antonio makes the trip north of the Red River to take on the Thunder at the Paycom Center.

