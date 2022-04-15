Former Thunder Players Fill NBA Playoff Slate

Friday’s Play-In series will host an action-packed meeting for former Thunder members as the night's first contest will pit the Atlanta Hawks against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fresh off a 29-point victory, the Hawks are looking to fly into the playoffs with Danilo Gallinari and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot as rotational members. In Cleveland’s camp, Moses Brown poses a familiar face to Thunder fans. Brown, who typically plays a condensed bench role, could be a game-changer, as with Jarrett Allen questionable to play – he may fetch a starting gig.

In the Play-In finale out West, the Paul George-led Los Angeles Clippers will look to salvage a playoff bid against the New Orleans Pelicans. Though the Pelicans hold no Thunder ties, it may be in fans’ best interest to join the Pels’ pod as if the Clippers lose – Oklahoma City will enhance their draft status tenfold.

As for teams locked into the playoffs, 10-of-14 rosters carry one-or-more former Thunder players, with the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets being wiped of Bricktown influence.